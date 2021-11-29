VIDEO: Paid student teaching program called "game changer" combatting teacher shortage

OKLAHOMA CITY (Nov. 24, 2021) – Student teachers across the state are wrapping up a semester of working in the classroom and being paid for their work for the first time ever. The Oklahoma State Department of Education, in partnership with the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education, announced in August an initiative to use $12.75 million in federal relief funding to pay eligible Oklahoma college students for their work as student teachers. The program will provide up to $3,250 to an estimated 1,300 qualified student teachers. Student teachers will be paid $1,625 at the beginning of their semester of student teaching. The final $1,625 payment will be paid by the Oklahoma public school district hiring the candidate. Watch this video to learn more about how to program is benefiting student teachers and classrooms around the state. Read more about the paid student teacher initiative in the news release issued in August. ###