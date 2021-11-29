GMSacha Inchi Beverage $QEDN $GEGI packed in Tetrapack will be delivered to Nestle, Juan Valdez, and other clients soon

GMSacha Inchi Beverage is the only beverage in the world with Omega 3,6,9 and a complete vegan protein with all 9 essential amino acids.

MEDELLIN, ANTIOQUIA, COLOMBIA, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What makes it so unique is that we have cultivated a way to work with Sacha Inchi. Sacha Inchi is a seed that can be consumed as a snack. It's high in Omegas 3,6 and 9. It's also a complete vegan protein that has all nine essential Amino Acids. We are currently producing Sacha Inchi Beverage, Sacha Inchi Seeds, and Sacha Inchi Powder. Sacha Inchi is a difficult superfood, it can be difficult to cook properly. Sacha Inchi uncooked or not cooked properly can be a health hazard, and it also has a horrible bitter taste.

Therefore, on top of being the only company on the market that can properly produce Sacha Inchi, we also have a large social project. We work with farmers in Colombia to replace their illicit crops with Sacha Inchi, this is part of the social project we are doing to help farmers and their families in Colombia.

And now our newest venture is the GMSacha Inchi beverage made with Sacha Inchi using our unique process.

The GMSacha Inchi Beverage with OTC Market names of $QEDN and $GEGI is now packed in Tetrapack that will be delivered to Nestle, Juan Valdez, and other clients soon.

GMSacha Inchi Beverage is the only beverage in the world with Omega 3,6, and 9 along with being a complete vegan protein with also includes all nine essential amino acids. GMSacha Inchi Beverage is the only real Superfood made into a tasty ready-to-drink beverage.

GMSacha is working with Tetrapack to pack GMSacha Inch beverage into their innovative packaging.

Tetra Pak is the world's leading food processing and packaging solutions company. Tetra pack has been working closely with GMS to pack GMSacha inchi beverages into recycled materials made with Sugar Cane. https://www.tetrapak.com/

GMSacha Inchi beverage can now be shipped worldwide without refrigeration.

