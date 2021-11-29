My Product Today Emerges as Key Player in Ecommerce
As one of the fastest growing consumer product companies in the US, My Product Today is primed for record growth and entrepreneurial enablement in coming years.ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- My Product Today is projecting record growth at a crucial time when entrepreneurship and ecommerce utilization are at an all-time high. As the premier organization known for bringing new product brands to life, the team at My Product Today is thrilled to bring their brand partners into the realm of ecommerce with an engaged audience that is receptive every step of the way. According to Jason Rivers, VP at My Product Today, “It’s all about getting the right consumer product in front of the right audience.”
Leading their partners through the process of bringing their new brands to market, My Product Today’s highly engaged team works with platforms such as Shopify, Amazon, Facebook, and others to provide a launchpad for success. They continually keep their edge in staying up to date with the latest industry trends, ecommerce forecasts, and new platforms and tools that enhance their brand partners launch into the marketplace.
In the coming years, My Product Today looks forward to expanding its footprint in new markets, product types, and industries as they bring on new brand partners, ready to take their ideas to market.
About My Product Today
My Product Today has evolved into one of the fastest growing consumer product companies in the United States. With the help of their partners, My Product Today is forecasted to add hundreds of new consumer brands to their portfolio over the next few years.
