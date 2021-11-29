"Outside The Box" Pilot by THEOS and Propagate Details Dynamic Couples Joshua Tree Dreamscape
MTV's"The Buried Life" series producer & NYT #1 Bestseller "What Do You Want To Do Before You Die" Co-Author Dave Lingwood breaks ground on sustainable getaway
Do these development novices have what it takes to create not one - but two- luxury vacation rentals before their investors pull the plug in the next six months?”JOSHUA TREE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the great Pandemic exodus, Americans fled big cities in droves to escape the coronavirus pandemic — and many of them are staying, permanently or indefinitely, in remote calls of the wild.
But escape has come to mean something very different depending on whom you ask.
LA-based couple Anastasiya Dudik and Dave Lingwood decided to take their own great adventure in these modern times while thinking "Outside The Box."
The couple quit their day jobs for a chance to design and build daring dream vacation rentals in Joshua Tree, California.
That's the promising premise of a new praiseworthy pilot entitled "Outside The Box," created by the innovative and award-winning content house THEOS (https://www.theos.co/) in partnership Propagate (https://propagatecontent.com/) Producers of "Untold" (Netflix) and "Chopped" (Food Network) which details the process of building one couple's dreamscape in the wild against a ticking clock.
Born and raised in Ukraine, Anastasiya's family had what is known as a Hata, a house located outside of the city. She would spend every weekend at the Hata growing food and livestock for self-sustainment, which was a necessity in the Soviet Union.
As grocery stores began to open, the Hata grew into a passion project between Anastasiya and her grandfather. Together they planted new species of apple trees, built hives for the bees, and produced more corn than their village could eat.
They took pleasure in cultivating the earth and sharing crops with friends and family.
When Anastasiya's grandfather passed away suddenly last year, it forced her grandmother to leave Ukraine and sell their Hata, which had been a place of refuge and joy for 40 years.
During the deep despair of the Coronavirus pandemic, Anastasiya Dudik and Dave Lingwood decided to turn their very own Hata dreams into reality. The couple began a search for land to begin their build. Over six months, every week, they drove back and forth from Los Angeles to Joshua tree.
After driving six thousand miles, they discovered and purchased their very own plot of land.
The couple worked with the Town of Yucca Valley for five months to have their building permits approved, which they finally received after being told no at every turn.
Working with a draftsman, they designed an innovative A-frame from the ground up. After maxing out their credit cards and depleting their life savings, the couple pitched funding investors until one came on board to finance it in partnership.
Dudik and Lingwood are now building an all-white, four-bedroom A-frame home and health spa alongside a two thousand square foot all monolithic cement dome. Here, Anastasiya will share her ancestral passion on land they both cultivate dedicated to joy, abundant produce, and enlightened education in a truly unique and sustainable nature escape.
It plans to be a sacred space where guests will connect with nature, body, and mind.
In just six months, Dudik and Lingwood are tasked with turning their 5 acres of raw land into their dreamscape, or their investors will take ownership of the couple's shares. Follow their wild and fantastic build via Instagram @hataretreat
View "Outside the Box" here http://www.vimeo.com/604191137
SIZZLE
PW: outside
DAVE LINGWOOD
David has 10+ years of experience producing award-winning television for numerous networks, including MTV, FOX, Freeform, and HGTV, to name a few. With an instinctual knack for sniffing out contemporary talent and formats, he has an unparalleled eye for recognizing trending IP. As one of the co-founders of THEOS, David has developed and sold dozens of pilots and series to networks and platforms throughout his career. In addition to producing, David shares duality as talent too, which began as one of the millennial-defining MTV series The Buried Life stars who he also wrote New York Times #1 bestseller "What Do You Want To Do Before You Die." with. http://www.linkedin.com/in/dave-lingwood-b2238a4a
THEOS is a new media entertainment company of curious storytellers. We focus on creating the most innovative and stylized media for all new domestic and global platforms. Our mission is to create demographic-specific content, targeting Gen-Z and Millennials. Our goal is simple: create content that destroys molds. To learn more, visit http://www.theos.co
