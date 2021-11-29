“Highlights with Hegeman” for the Week of Nov. 29: Preparing for My Final Legislative Session

While the Missouri General Assembly normally conducts its work from January through May during the course of the regular legislative session, lawmakers did spend some extra time in the Capital City this year because of an extra legislative session. This particular session was rather short, and we completed it in June. Since then, I have been talking with people in the great northwest part of our state, getting the pulse of our community, before I return to Jefferson City for what will be my last legislative session as a member of the General Assembly.

By law, the Missouri General Assembly meets from the beginning of January until the middle of May for its regular legislative session. During session, the Legislature spends the bulk of its time discussing legislation and working on the operating budget for the next fiscal year.

But, before this, lawmakers have the ability to pre-file legislation for the upcoming session on Dec. 1, at which point bills are assigned numbers based on a senator’s seniority in the upper chamber. Lawmakers can continue to introduce legislation through the start of the 2022 legislative session, which begins on Jan. 5.

As I prepare for my final session in the Missouri Senate, I will once again be serving as the chairman of the Missouri Senate Appropriations Committee. Our job is simple in nature, but quite complicated in actual practice. We work toward finding the best way to spend taxpayers’ money by crafting a balanced budget that meets the needs of all Missourians. In terms of exact legislation for next year, I am still working on all of the details and will have more about this throughout the month of December.

Every legislative session is unique and presents its own challenges, but it also gives us an opportunity to work together to improve the lives of all Missourians. As I look toward the upcoming session, I am committed to working with my colleagues to help make Missouri a better place to live, work and raise a family.

As always, please feel free to call, email or write with your ideas or concerns. My Capitol office number is (573) 751-1415, my email is dan.hegeman@senate.mo.gov and my mailing address is Room 332, State Capitol Building, Jefferson City, MO 65101.