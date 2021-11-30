BOOKA: CHRISTMAS RELEASES 2021
All new Christmas classics for you to enjoy!NEW YORK, USA, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Booka is excited to announce Christmas update for 2021. This winter update comes packed with readers favourite Christmas classics to enjoy. Some of Booka’s exciting new offerings for this winter collection include ‘Wonderful Winter.’ This exciting collection allows readers to share the joy of Christmas, and to enjoy their favorite Christmas classics throughout the holiday season with ease.
Wonderful Winter is written by Jennifer Marino Walters and is a fun-loving winter-themed children’s book that little ones will love this winter. A heartwarming story about a mother and her son enjoying the winter season, this book is perfect for expanding child’s vocabulary in an enjoyable way.
Booka is also bringing the timeless classic ‘A Christmas Carol’ audiobook recorded by Blackstone. This edition is loved because of its incredible voice acting and unique sounds.
ABCs on Skis is the last book dropping with the Christmas collection. Learn the alphabet with a fun winter twist this Christmas with ABCs on Skis. This catchy audiobook is sure to be loved by young readers and will provide an immersive learning experience this Christmas.
This update includes Christmas banners, winter-themed banners, re-design of the application icon and other exciting updates to suit the winter theme. Enjoy the spirit of Christmas this year with Booka.
Download Booka on the App Store now.
Andrey Mishenev
Booka
+1 864-977-1740
am@appbooka.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other