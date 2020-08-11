Booka: All Children's Books in Your Smartphone
Educate your child with modern technology.NEW YORK, USA, August 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- «Booka» invites users to enjoy a large number of early learning stories and audiobooks. Excellent library targets children, toddlers and their parents.
It is designed with psychological and didactic needs in mind and will help to keep the child engaged in useful reading and listening.
In the catalog you will find: entertaining and educational books, books for the little ones, as well as exclusive psychological series that you will not find
anywhere else.
Discover a new world and enjoy!
***
Booka’s update. Stories especially for happy fathers.
Let’s talk about the common problem: not all young fathers understand how to communicate with kids properly. They don't know how to deal with children. Family members will easily find a common language via joint activities.
Booka is pleased to announce new books series «Dad and I», available in 4 languages - Russian, Spanish, German, English.
«Dad and I» contains eight easy to read picture books for toddlers:
1. "I make a birthday present for my Dad"
This story tells about the importance of family values. It's nice to make gifts to loved ones.
2. "My Dad and I are friends"
Your parents are your most faithful friends.
3. "My Dad and I do the chores"
Household is not difficult at all. Routine affairs bring people closer together.
4. "My Dad and I draw together"
Drawing is easy when you have a wonderful assistant.
5. "My Dad and I go shopping"
Shopping with dad. Why not?
6. "My Dad and I go to the beach"
What awaits us on the beach?
7. "My Dad and I go to the market"
Go with us!
8. "My Dad and I play together"
Playing with dad is fun.
This beautifully illustrated book series is designed to stimulate the father-child relationship and the creativity of every child. The psychological scheme of the storytelling develops the desire for coworking and creates a favorable psychological climate in the family.
This is a real find for mothers: send dad to read a bedtime story to your toddler and enjoy the result. Soon father will be interested in spending time with the child.
Are you a happy father? Pay attention to this series of funny books. They create a positive image of the father. Read the story to your children and talk to them to explain what they do not understand. Maybe you will find something helpful.
Booka values all clients and fulfills their wishes. The application is constantly evolving and updated with new tales and stories.
Download Booka and enjoy quality children's literature.
Let’s start from the beginning. We hope you enjoy easy reading.
For more information, visit: https://appbooka.com/
Andrey Mishenev
Booka
+1 864-977-1740
email us here