Enjoy The Tropical Island life and experience a new level of comfort with a luxurious retreat at Pavilion Samui Villas & ResortTHONBURI, BANGKOK , THAILAND , December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exclusive. Sophisticated. Contemporary. Pavilion Samui Villas & Resort boasts a lush tropical gardens setting on a gorgeous beachfront off Lamai Beach. The resort is noted for its Thai decoration, its 91 luxurious accommodation units praised by those who have stayed there, the infinity pool and the 150m-long white sandy beach that appeals to guests and swimmers all-year-round. The resort is also highly rated for its facilities and services, which ensure a great holiday experience for all kinds of tourists.
With 91 luxury units in modern Thai style, including suites and pool villas that are all tastefully and appointed, Pavilion Samui Villas & Resort is a top hotel favorite on Lamai Beach. Eighty-six of these units are rooms and suites and villas with private pools, while the five other luxurious units are elegant, fully furnished, and state-of-the-art Two and Three Bedroom private Pool Residences. Room amenities are top-of-the line, especially selected for discerning guests.
Enjoy light meals and snacks at The Scenic Corner all day long. Experience a romantic Italian and Thai meal with your family and loved ones at The Patio Restaurant, with its outstanding sea views. Savor the best of Samui seafood at Plato Restaurant with authentic dishes prepared by skillful chefs. Sample Japanese specialties and favorites at Kikusui Restaurant. Unwind with a drink at the Look-Out Bar by the beachside pool. Head on to Samui Potato Beach Club for signature cocktails and Happy Hours specials. Or, visit the Coffee Way for high quality coffee drinks and food. From comfort food to fine dining -- Pavilion Samui Villas & Resort have got you covered.
The hotel is ideally situated in the heart of Lamai, close to the Lamai Nightlife, just three minutes to the Sunday Walking Street; 7 minutes walk to the Night Market, and 5-10 minutes to Tesco Lotus Lamai. The beaches of Lamai are very accessible as are most of the major tourist attractions on Koh Samui.
