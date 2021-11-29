15.7+/- Acres of Commercial Land in Fredericksburg, VA Set for Online Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., announces the online auction of 15.77 +/- acres of commercial (CT) zoned land on a main thoroughfare in Fredericksburg, VA with frontage on Fall Hill Avenue. ”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the online auction of 15.77 +/- acres of commercial (CT) zoned land on a main thoroughfare in Fredericksburg, VA with frontage on Fall Hill Avenue. The online auction is open for bidding but bidding will begin to close on Tuesday, December 14 at 2 PM Eastern according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
“Bidding is open now on the property with a tax assessed value of $1.9 Million, but this Property will be SELLING to the HIGHEST BIDDER,” said Nicholls. “Take advantage of this rare opportunity that awaits the new owner of this property to own or invest in a property that will be a great present and future investment.”
“This desirable commercial location is centrally located only 1 mile from Rt. 1 & downtown Fredericksburg, 1.5 miles from Central Park, 2.5 miles from Rt. 3 and 3 miles from I-95,” said Kelly Strauss, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group. “Bidding is open now but will begin to close on Tuesday, December 14 @ 2:00pm (Eastern).”
Online Auction -- Bidding will begin to close on Tuesday, December 14 – 2 PM
3312 Fall Hill Ave., Fredericksburg, VA 22401 -- NOTE: The physical address is for GPS purposes ONLY. The parcel is located adjacent to this address
15.77 +/- acres of commercial (CT) zoned land on a main thoroughfare in Fredericksburg, VA
• 6 parcels selling in their entirety
• Fall Hill Ave. frontage of 515' +/- & 415' +/-
• For more highlights and details, visit www.nichollsauction.com.
The online only real estate auction is open for bidding now. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Kelly Strauss (540) 226-1279 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 50 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Kelly Strauss
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540 226 1279
info@nichollsauction.com