Mirasol Solar Announces More Residents Can Qualify for SunPower® Solar
Minimum Credit Score Requirement Reduced to 600+
We are excited to be able to offer clean, sustainable solar to even more customers — adding to the hundreds of households we helped in this year alone save on their utility bills.”SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mirasol Solar, a Sarasota based solar company has announced that solar financing is now available to qualified residents who purchase SunPower products with a minimum credit score of 600+ through SunPower FinancialTM. The expanded eligibility from previous level of 640+ means more Florida residents will be able to go solar, saving on their future electricity bills.
— Damon Egglefield, President of Mirasol Solar
As one of America’s oldest and most experienced solar energy companies, Mirasol brings deep knowledge and commitment to its Suncoast customers. Mirasol Solar can design and install photovoltaic systems that use a single company, SunPower, for all components — from panels and inverters to battery storage. Customers can estimate the approximate cost of a solar system by using their Solar Wizard Calculator that takes into consideration their location, electricity bill and the system type. It can also quickly estimate the savings that can be realized by going solar.
In addition to SunPower products, Mirasol can help customers save on energy costs while enabling them to enjoy their homes even more with solutions from solar water heating and solar pool heating to solar electricity. As a SunPower Elite dealer, a FAFCO Legacy dealer and a certified Tesla PowerWall installer, Mirasol represents the top solar products available.
“This is an ideal time to go solar,” stated Damon Egglefield, President of Mirasol Solar. “We are excited to be able to offer clean, sustainable solar to even more customers — adding to the hundreds of households we helped in this year alone save on their utility bills.”
Mirasol Solar’s business has been booming with both homeowners and businesses deciding to save on utility costs with clean renewable energy from the sun. The company is hiring to keep up with the trend. If you or someone you know is looking for a stable career as a technician or installer in the solar industry, contact us mirasolsolar.com/careers
For more information about all of the solar solutions offered by Mirasol, go to mirasolsolar.com
About Mirasol Solar
Formed in 1977, Mirasol Solar, formerly known as Mirasol FAFCO Solar, Inc, is the most established solar company in Florida. Mirasol Solar has spanned three generations as a local family-owned business. The Mirasol staff has over 250 years of combined solar experience. As the energy efficiency leaders on Florida’s Suncoast, Mirasol got its start in solar water heating, then added solar pool heating and automation to the offerings. Since then, they have added solar electric (photovoltaic) systems, solar attic fans and battery storage. Mirasol offers the largest array of solar solutions for homeowners and businesses of any Florida solar company.
Mirasol is a SunPower Elite dealer that designs, engineers, and installs photovoltaic solar systems. They employ FAFCO solar technology to heat pools for free with the power of the sun. They also install water heating systems that can offset the high costs of heating using fossil fuels with no noise, no air pollution, and no moving parts, employing a sustainable resource, the sun. Plus, unlike most competitors, Mirasol has a dedicated service department to repair and maintain any type of solar installation.
