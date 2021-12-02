Tidal Commerce is now a certified Shopify Plus Partner
Tidal Commerce is now a certified Shopify Plus Partner

Tidal Commerce Inc. is thrilled to announce its induction into the Shopify Plus Partner program.
Tidal Commerce Inc. is thrilled to announce its induction into the Shopify Plus Partner program.
“This is a huge achievement for Tidal because Shopify Plus Partners are an elite group of service providers that are curated for their technical expertise. As a young e-commerce agency, we are just over the moon to become a certified Shopify Plus Partner,” says Dennis Gorya, Partner & Head of Business Development & Partnerships.
“We at OVO are one of Tidal’s foundational clients, so we have seen them grow. Tidal has always come to the table with innovative solutions that support our ongoing effort to provide the best possible customer experience across our eCommerce operations in four different time zones and countries - the USA, Canada, Japan and Europe. I am delighted that they have earned the Shopify Plus Partner designation, but I am not surprised” says OVO’s Senior Director of Supply Chain, Darren Hallsworth.
Founded by Dennis Gorya, Tidal Commerce is run by a quartet of partners with a diverse range of experiences enabling it to provide clients with end-to-end e-commerce solutions.
Tidal’s suite of solutions includes customer experience research, data analytics, competitive intelligence, e-commerce strategy, e-commerce managed services, e-commerce migration services, and e-commerce consulting.
“The Shopify Plus program is designed to meet the advanced requirements of the world’s fastest-growing brands,” said Mark Bergen, VP Revenue, Shopify. “We’re happy to welcome Tidal Commerce to the program, bringing their insight and experience to the Plus merchant Community.”
Shopify Plus is the premier enterprise e-commerce platform that enables businesses to grow, adapt and evolve. Shopify Plus provides enterprise-level merchants with unmatched scalability and seamless integrations and marketing automation with its ecosystem of certified applications.
“We are committed to bringing the best technologies that are on the bleeding edge to keep our clients always ahead of their competition. Outcomes are what we care about,” says Vicky Bagwalla, Partner and Chief Technology Officer.
“At Tidal, we are always simplifying, optimizing, and streamlining our operations for the benefit of our clients. Our exclusive focus on the Shopify Plus platform is an example of that. What is good for our clients is good for us,” says David Frankland, Tidal’s Chief Operating Officer.
“Contrary to popular belief, e-commerce is difficult; there is tremendous competition in the space. This is why we focus on enhancing customer experience and minimizing friction, so site visitors can easily and quickly find what they are looking for and come back for more later. In addition, migrating clients from their legacy platforms to Shopify Plus enables us to delight the shopper and improve ROI,” says Aziz Memon, Partner, Head of Customer Experience and CMO of Tidal.
About Tidal Commerce:
Tidal Commerce Inc. is an e-commerce engineering firm helping enterprise clients elevate customer experience, scale their e-commerce operations, and grow revenue. Tidal offers a full suite of services starting with customer experience research, data analytics, competitive intelligence, e-commerce strategy, e-commerce managed services, e-commerce migration services, and e-commerce consulting. Tidal commerce was founded in 2019 and is part of Umbrella Inc., a business outcomes company.
