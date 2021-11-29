New Wellness Device Altos Launches Today To Help Optimize People’s Productivity
Paired with their personalized companion app, Altos measures CO2 levels to ensure optimum wellness and productivity at work, play and even while you sleep.LOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Altos, the first personal accessory ensuring that air composition is right for optimal cognitive performance, is thrilled to be launching today.
The device is dedicated to maintaining your brain performance in work and creativity, helping speed up sports recovery times and improving sleep quality based on air composition.
Altos works by continually checking the CO2 concentrations in the air around you. The results are shown as the BrainFuel scale on the app, indicating how good the air is for your brain performance. If the CO2 concentration is high, the app will make suggestions like taking a walk or ventilating the room.
“The idea for Altos was born from scientific research and evolved into a sophisticated device with unique, high-precision CO2 sensors,” says Altos CEO and Co-Founder Alina Ganova. “Science has proven that human cognition declines as CO2 levels rise. So we created Altos to help people shape their routines around understanding how air composition is directly connected with their performance. Just place the device nearby so it can sample the air and you’re ready to go.”
A recent study from Harvard University has illustrated how air in office spaces is unhealthy and slows down one's productivity. Polluted indoor air was shown to slow people down in cognitive tests and found that they got distracted more easily.
Altos is also the perfect companion to maximize your workouts and even to get a good night’s sleep. Take Altos to the gym or your home training and it will notify you if your body needs more oxygen to stay strong.
The quality of your sleep also improves significantly when CO2 levels are lower, so Altos keeps working even while you’re asleep. The device collects air composition data throughout the night and advises you in the morning of steps you can take for a better night’s sleep.
Light and compact, Altos was designed to be carried easily wherever people go. It fits on a keychain, attached to a backpack or can be kept close by. Altos also has a battery life of up to six months, so doesn’t need to be constantly charged.
The winner of two design awards (the RedDot and iF design award), Altos has a slick and stylish aesthetic, making it the ideal gift this holiday season for that loved one that has everything.
Altos is available for purchase now on their website.
About Altos
Altos monitors air composition which affects people’s key activities: work efficiency and creativity, sports and fitness and sleep quality. Through their companion app, Altos notifies the user when it is necessary – no figures and numbers, just short and caring advice. For companies that care about the working conditions of employees, especially in a new remote world, Altos allows choosing any place for work without losing productivity. It’s all about your performance and wellbeing – anytime, anywhere.
