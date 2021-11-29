PHUN MaaS Available on AMZN; Ground Breaking Mobile Data Applications for Multiscreen : Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN)

PHUN with Amazon Web Services PHUN Logo PHUN NASDAQ TEAM PHUN Phunware

We are thrilled to work with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and leverage over a decade of industry experience in order to help enterprises drive digital transformation in a mobile-first world” — Randall Crowder, PHUN COO

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- PHUN MaaS Available on AMZN; Ground Breaking Mobile Data Applications for Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) Available on Amazon Web Services Marketplace: Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) PHUN is a Dedicated Digital Currency Provider Pioneer Developer & Supplier of Highly Versatile Mobile Cloud Platform. Wide Ranging Applications for Pre-Integrated iOS and Android Software. Platform Touching Approx. One Billion Active Devices Each Month When Operating at Scale. (MaaS) Platform for Digital Transformation Available in AWS Marketplace. Aggregate Holdings of Approx. 529 Bitcoin Valued at Over $31.8 Million. PhunCoin Currency Available for Trading Exclusively on Securitize, the First Blockchain-Enabled Transfer Agent Registered with the SEC. Third Quarter Revenues of $2.2 Million, a 50% Increase in Quarter-Over-Quarter Net Revenue Results.Breaking News: PHUN Mulitscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) Platform for Digital Transformation Now Available in AWS MarketplaceOn November 23rd PHUN announced immediate availability of its Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform in AWS Marketplace , a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS).The PHUN portfolio of Smart Solutions on mobile provides access to all of the features and capabilities of the MaaS platform that any business can license to drive digital transformation through contactless digital access, room-booking, occupancy management, directories, check-in instructions, screenings, feedback tools, news, notifications, analytics, and seamless access and integration to third-party vendors and systems.AWS Marketplace streamlines customer adoption of technology such as PHUN MaaS via a consolidated purchase environment and integration with their AWS accounts, which have terms already established. AWS Marketplace SaaS Contracts simplifies the process even further by enabling customers to prepay for MaaS based on expected usage tiers through contracts up to one year in length. The cost of PHUN MaaS is integrated into the customer’s AWS bill once they subscribe, resulting in a consolidated, easy-to-process bill.About PHUN:Phunware, Inc, (NASDAQ: PHUN) is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) , an award winning, fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale.PHUN Software Development Kits (SDK’s) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty ( PhunCoin & PhunToken ) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. PHUN helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with approximately one billion active devices touching its platform each month when operating at scale.For investors, PHUN has recently delivered powerful gains, rising from the $1 pps level to a peak of over $20 per share in October on record trading volume. Phunware Acquires Additional BitcoinOn November 22nd PHUN announced it has purchased an additional 398 bitcoin for approximately $23.8 million in cash at an average price of approximately $59,917 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses. As of this date, PHUN held an aggregate of approximately 529 bitcoin, which were acquired at an aggregate purchase price of approximately $31.8 million and an average purchase price of approximately $60,191 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses. PHUN Phunware Begins TradingOn November 19th PHUN announced its plans to begin processing initial issuances of PhunCoin (PHCN), available for trading exclusively on Securitize , the first blockchain-enabled transfer agent registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).Anyone who already invested in PhunCoin through previous exemptions such as Regulation D and Regulation CF will receive specific instructions on how to consent to their PhunCoin issuance, set up a Securitize account, complete requisite screening requirements and receive their PhunCoin. Following these initial distributions, PHUN will still reserve approximately 72% of the maximum available supply, which is 100 billion PhunCoin.PHUN PhunCoin is an innovative cryptocurrency uniquely positioned for mainstream adoption because it is leveraging the global reach and distribution of a NASDAQ-listed company that specializes in consumer engagement and monetization. Founded in 2009, PHUN has developed mobile ecosystems for some of the world’s most recognizable brands. PHUN has also generated over 15 billion Phunware IDs tied to consumers all over the world and developed a custom data platform (CDP) that manages approximately one billion monthly active devices when operating at scale.Managed by PhunWallet , which is available on Apple App Store and Google Play , PhunCoin works alongside PhunToken in support of a dual token economy that seeks to blockchain-enable PHUN CDP. PHUN Provides 2022 Revenue Guidance and Revises Investment Policy for Cash ManagementOn November 18th PHUN announced revenue guidance of $25 million for 2022, including a revised corporate investment policy providing even more flexibility for diversifying and maximizing returns on cash reserves that are not immediately required for operating liquidity.As part of the updated corporate cash management policy, PHUN may save and/or invest cash reserves in certain specified alternative reserve assets to include, but not limited to:In parallel to formally executing the board approved operating plan for 2022, PHUN will actively manage its cash management and treasury in conjunction with its ongoing board governance, oversight and compliance activities, including all requisite third party legal, audit and regulatory reviews, disclosures and filings as appropriate. PHUN Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial ResultsCompany Records 50% Increase in Quarter-over-Quarter Net RevenuesOn November 11th PHUN announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021.“We are extremely excited to post 50% sequential organic growth in net revenues quarter-over-quarter, demonstrating that we are now reaping the benefits of our direct and indirect go-to-market strategies for our MaaS enterprise cloud platform for mobile,” said Alan S. Knitowski, President, CEO and Co-Founder of PHUN. “Our team executed strongly over the past quarter on multiple fronts, executing deals with several prominent new customers and partners across different verticals, including scaling our dual token economy while actively pursuing our inorganic growth strategy and closing the acquisition of Lyte Technology. In conjunction with the organic growth announced, the closing of Lyte also adds immediate profitability, backlog and growth that will allow us to leverage a new, strategic distribution network to consumers to further scale and accelerate our blockchain initiatives. This past year has certainly been a pivotal and encouraging period for Phunware and I am confident that as we head into 2022, we will be firing on all cylinders with a dynamic organic and inorganic growth strategy that will have us poised for immense growth.”Third Quarter 2021 Summary Financial Results Net Revenues for the quarter totaled $2.2 million Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) Platform Subscriptions and Services Revenues were $1.8 million Net Income was $0.4 million Net Income per Share was $0.01 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Loss was $(2.5) million PHUN Adds Third Pediatric Healthcare Customer Win for MaaS Digital Front Door Solution on MobileOn July 20th PHUN announced that it has closed its third pediatric Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform licensing win for a patient-centric, digital front door mobile application portfolio with one of the nation’s largest pediatric health systems.As one of the largest freestanding pediatric health systems in the United States, including a headquarters based in the Southwest region of the country, digital transformation and innovation is a central cornerstone of the customer’s strategy to enhance their patient and visitor experience for children, all while optimizing the utilization of their available resources for improved financial performance and better clinical outcomes. PHUN Smart Hospitality Solution Licensed by International Luxury ResortOn July 15th PHUN announced it will license its Smart Hospitality Solution to one of the largest international luxury resorts in the world. Every luxury resort is strategizing how to get guests back on property post pandemic and many are thinking about how to use mobile solutions like the PHUN platform to not only address their potential safety issues, but also to tech-enable their guest experiences.This customer can now access PHUN feature-rich mobile solutions to better engage their guests and staff, while simultaneously optimizing their operational and staff efficiencies, lowering their costs and boosting their revenues. Capabilities include, but are not limited to: Location Based Services to enable mapping, wayfinding and positioning, both indoors and outdoors. Mobile Engagement to create, schedule and optimize contextual messaging campaigns to engage and inform guests, including real-time alerts, notifications and messaging. Analytics to drive better insight into guest behavior and engagement. Content Management to manage application content in real-time with a simple web-based portal. Audience Monetization to leverage the PHUN proprietary data platform and high-impact creative to promote brand awareness and increase bookings. Additional integrations to support business systems, including mobile check-in, food and drink ordering, in-room entertainment, temperature control, concierge services, communication, access control and loyalty programs.For more information on Phunware, Inc. 