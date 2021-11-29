Submit Release
RAP SNACKS CREATES PARTNERSHIP WITH SAM'S CLUBS TO INTRODUCE LIL' BABY "ALL IN" MULTIPACK

Lil Baby "All IN" Multipack (Rap Snacks)

Chips to be Available in Select Sam's Club Stores Nationally

We wanted to provide more volume and smaller packaging to appeal to our customers who purchase our snacks for lunches and gatherings. These smaller bags are a more cost-effective way to do so.”
— James Lindsay/CEO Rap Snacks
MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rap Snacks, the #1 Hip Hop snack brand, announced today that a new multipack of the Lil’ Baby “All In” potato chips will be available in 340 Sam’s Club stores nationwide. The 15 count, 2.5 ounce “All In” chips boast flavors of salt and vinegar, BBQ, onion, garlic and are a top seller of the product line from the acclaimed artist.

Says James Lindsay, Founder and CEO of Rap Snacks, “We wanted to provide more volume and smaller packaging to appeal to our customers who purchase our snacks for lunches and gatherings. These smaller bags are a more cost-effective way to have access this popular line of our brand. We’re excited to have the distribution through Sam’s Club stores and look forward to introducing more products through them. Along with our major partnerships with Walmart, Target and Best Buy, our customers and fans have a wider variety of outlets in which purchase our products.”

About Rap Snacks
Rap Snacks was developed by CEO James Lindsay in 1994 and celebrated a relaunch in 2017.
By partnering with some of the rap game’s most recognizable names such as Cardi B, Migos, Lil Boosie, Master P and Romeo and more, the brand has become one of the most visible hip-hop geared snack products over the last few decades. Rap Snacks has been featured on the CBS Morning Show, The Jimmy Kimmel Show, BET, Forbes and more. Most recently Rap Snacks has branched into beverages, having launched a 5-flavored lemonade line with Lil’ Baby to debut in the Fall. Rap Snacks are sold in major retail stores across America, including Walmart, Kroger, and Target stores, among other outlets

About James Lindsay
James Lindsay is the Founder and CEO of Rap Snacks. He created the brand to cater to the hip-hop culture. He began by started selling in convenience stores; currently, Rap Snacks are sold in major retail stores across America. Over the past 12 years Lindsay has been featured on the CBS Morning Show, ABC’s The Jimmy Kimmel Show, BET, Fox News, People Magazine, The Tavis Smiley Show, Black Enterprise, Forbes, and Entrepreneur Magazine. He was also recognized by Business Philadelphia Magazine as “Top 100 People to Watch,” among others.

James Lindsay and Percy (Master P) Miller are partners in PJ’s Foods, and Miller is a limited partner in Rap Snacks.
# # #

Gwendolyn M Priestley/Ginger Campbell
Rap Snacks
+1 3239723268
