Cruelty-Free Holiday Shopping Trend Boosts Calls to Ban Fur Farms

As the world’s top designers and America’s biggest department stores ditch fur, protesters converge in cities around the world to #MakeFurFarmsHistory.

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANTI-FUR PROTESTS AND HOLIDAY SHOPPING CONVERGE

On Thanksgiving weekend 2021, hundreds marched to demand governments, specifically the Canadian government, BAN fur farms by enacting a federal law that would make fur farms illegal.

#UnChainedTV was LIVE on the streets of New York and Beverly Hill’s Rodeo Drive as celebrities and rank and file activists marched with a message: fur is dead. It’s cruel, completely unnecessary and, now, poses a COVID threat.

UnChainedTV is the only television network to cover these protests and explain the issues behind them. UnChainedTV is a new streaming television network where consumers who are looking for cruelty-free options can find FREE award-winning interviews with compassionate business leaders, and riveting documentaries about this skyrocketing trend.

When COVID broke out on Denmark’s fur farms, the government ordered more than 15 million mink slaughtered and tossed into mass graves. The animals’ bodies then bubbled up from the shallow graves and were described in news reports as “zombie mink.” It was more gruesome than the most violent horror film and stripped fur of any last vestige of glamour. It was a tipping point and major fashion labels and stores that had been resistant to relinquish fur began capitulating in droves. However, mink farms are still in operation around the world, posing a health threat and perpetuating a practice that belongs in the garbage can of history.

NEW FILM HAS CONSUMERS DITCHING THEIR FUR TRIM

Now, Real Fur, an investigative documentary, uncovers the true cost of fur in fashion. The film chronicles the transformation of director Taimoor Choudhry from an ignorant consumer who wore a fur-trimmed jacket to a passionate animal rights leader determined to end the use of real fur in fashion forever! Learn more at RealFurFilm.com. UnChainedTV’s Edita Birnkrant reports from New York and UnChainedTV’s Cesar Asebedo brings us the action in Beverly Hills! The network has contributors around the world.

"People who click on UnChainedTV get a window into a life-changing transformation, how to live and shop compassionately and the payoff is knowing you’re saving animals and our shared planet, says UnChainedTV founder Jane Velez-Mitchell, an award-winning journalist who worked inside mainstream media newsrooms for decades, including as a host on CNN Headline News (HLN) and in syndicated and local television in Los Angeles and New York.

