The Advocate Urges the Family of a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer in Idaho to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste About Compensation That May Exceed $100,000 If Before 1982 He Had Navy Asbestos Exposure

BOISE, IDAHO , USA, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Idaho US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is urging a Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed lung cancer in Boise, Twin Falls, Pocatello, Coeur d’Alene, Lewiston, Post Falls, Kellogg or anywhere else in Idaho to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 if they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy in the 1950s, 1960s, or 1970s. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000 and the claim does not involve suing the navy. In addition, it does not matter if the person smoked cigarettes as attorney Erik Karst is always happy to discuss.

What does matter for a Navy Veteran who now has lung cancer and who before 1982 they had heavy to extreme exposure to asbestos is that they must be able to recall the specifics of their asbestos exposure in the navy. As attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste is always happy to discus, "Financial compensation for a person like this will be based on how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard. For more information a Navy Veteran who now has lung cancer and who had heavy exposure to asbestos in the navy-please call attorney Erik Karst at 800-714-0303. The call to Erik Karst is no obligation." www.karstvonoiste.com



The Idaho US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is proud to help the people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Boise, Nampa, Meridian, Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Coeur d’Alene, Twin Falls, Lewiston or anywhere in Idaho. https://Idaho.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Idaho include US Navy Veterans, workers at the Naval Reactors Facility outside of Idaho Falls, miners in Northern Idaho, power plant workers, public utility workers, manufacturing workers, smelter workers, pulp or paper mill workers, carpenters, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. In most instances these types of people were exposed to asbestos in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. https://Idaho.USNavyLungCancer.Com

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.