RetailNext Releases Black Friday Store Traffic And Sales Data

RetailNext Inc. data shows overall store traffic in the US for Black Friday sets in at -27% compared to 2019, while sales climbed to an impressive -5.1%.

Initial Black Friday traffic results were -27% to 2019, but shoppers who are coming to stores are coming to shop and there's a good chance we'll see this trend continue through Sunday.”
— Lauren Bitar, RetailNext Head of Insights
SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RetailNext Inc., the worldwide market leader in IoT smart store analytics for optimizing shopper experiences at brick-and-mortar retail stores, has released Black Friday store data, reporting U.S. store traffic at -27% compared to 2019, while net sales hovered just above -5% over the same period. The results point towards a continued yet gradual upward trend in the return to in-store browsing of pre-pandemic levels.

“Initial Black Friday traffic results were -27% to 2019, but the overall in-store sales story is extremely positive: despite the average ticket of an item being 11% higher than 2019, the average units per transaction was +6% and the average transaction value +18%, resulting in sales only -5%. Shoppers who are coming to stores are coming to shop, and there's a good chance we'll see this trend continue through Sunday.”, said Lauren Bitar, RetailNext Head of Insights.

RetailNext's full set of preliminary Black Friday Traffic and Sales data include:

US Traffic Metrics - 2021 vs 2020

US Overall: 60,8%
Apparel: 74,7%
Footwear: 86,1%
Health & Beauty: 71,2%
Home: 21,6%
Jewelry: 69,6%

*Stores must be open on both the TY & LY Date*

US Traffic Metrics - 2021 vs 2019

US Overall: -26,9%
Apparel: -22,8%
Footwear: -24,1%
Health & Beauty: -21,0%
Home: -23,6%
Jewelry: -22,8%

*Stores must be open on both the TY & LY Date

US Sales Metrics - 2021 vs 2020

Net Sales: 46,4%
ATV: 7,1%
CVR: -2,9%
SY: -6,4%
UPT: -0,1%
AUR: 9,4%

*Stores must be open on both the TY & LY Date*

US Sales Metrics - 2021 vs 2019

Net Sales: -5,1%
ATV : 18,4%
CVR: 1,6%
SY: 21,7%
UPT: 6,0%
AUR: 11,4%

*Stores must be open on both the TY & LY Date*

(Statistics are subject to change as retailers continue to report updates)

RetailNext's holiday flash reporting of in-store shopping activity comprises tens of thousands of stores across hundreds of brands operating on the RetailNext smart store platform in the United States. Reporting covers a wide variety of segments, from specialty apparel to larger format, big-box stores, and includes both mall-based and standalone stores. Metrics notably exclude automobiles, petroleum, and warehouse clubs. The methodology includes stores in the US that were open both this year and last year.

