RetailNext Releases Black Friday Store Traffic And Sales Data

Join RetailNext's Fireside Rants where our expert panel will unpack 2021 Black Friday results.

RetailNext Inc. data shows overall store traffic in the US for Black Friday sets in at -27% compared to 2019, while sales climbed to an impressive -5.1%.

Initial Black Friday traffic results were -27% to 2019, but shoppers who are coming to stores are coming to shop and there's a good chance we'll see this trend continue through Sunday.” — Lauren Bitar, RetailNext Head of Insights