RetailNext Releases Black Friday Store Traffic And Sales Data
RetailNext Inc. data shows overall store traffic in the US for Black Friday sets in at -27% compared to 2019, while sales climbed to an impressive -5.1%.
Initial Black Friday traffic results were -27% to 2019, but shoppers who are coming to stores are coming to shop and there's a good chance we'll see this trend continue through Sunday.”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RetailNext Inc., the worldwide market leader in IoT smart store analytics for optimizing shopper experiences at brick-and-mortar retail stores, has released Black Friday store data, reporting U.S. store traffic at -27% compared to 2019, while net sales hovered just above -5% over the same period. The results point towards a continued yet gradual upward trend in the return to in-store browsing of pre-pandemic levels.
“Initial Black Friday traffic results were -27% to 2019, but the overall in-store sales story is extremely positive: despite the average ticket of an item being 11% higher than 2019, the average units per transaction was +6% and the average transaction value +18%, resulting in sales only -5%. Shoppers who are coming to stores are coming to shop, and there's a good chance we'll see this trend continue through Sunday.”, said Lauren Bitar, RetailNext Head of Insights.
RetailNext's full set of preliminary Black Friday Traffic and Sales data include:
US Traffic Metrics - 2021 vs 2020
US Overall: 60,8%
Apparel: 74,7%
Footwear: 86,1%
Health & Beauty: 71,2%
Home: 21,6%
Jewelry: 69,6%
*Stores must be open on both the TY & LY Date*
US Traffic Metrics - 2021 vs 2019
US Overall: -26,9%
Apparel: -22,8%
Footwear: -24,1%
Health & Beauty: -21,0%
Home: -23,6%
Jewelry: -22,8%
*Stores must be open on both the TY & LY Date
US Sales Metrics - 2021 vs 2020
Net Sales: 46,4%
ATV: 7,1%
CVR: -2,9%
SY: -6,4%
UPT: -0,1%
AUR: 9,4%
*Stores must be open on both the TY & LY Date*
US Sales Metrics - 2021 vs 2019
Net Sales: -5,1%
ATV : 18,4%
CVR: 1,6%
SY: 21,7%
UPT: 6,0%
AUR: 11,4%
*Stores must be open on both the TY & LY Date*
(Statistics are subject to change as retailers continue to report updates)
RetailNext's holiday flash reporting of in-store shopping activity comprises tens of thousands of stores across hundreds of brands operating on the RetailNext smart store platform in the United States. Reporting covers a wide variety of segments, from specialty apparel to larger format, big-box stores, and includes both mall-based and standalone stores. Metrics notably exclude automobiles, petroleum, and warehouse clubs. The methodology includes stores in the US that were open both this year and last year.
Black Friday: Rave Or Rant Worthy?
Join us as we review and unpack key insights into Black Friday 2021 results in the third edition of Fireside Rants. RetailNext's Head of Insight, Lauren Bitar, and Fast Company Senior Staff Writer, Elizabeth Segran, will dive into:
The current state of the landscape
Black Friday performance & trends
What this means for the rest of the Holiday season
