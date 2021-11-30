Citizenship by Investment - Approved Homes on St. Kitts and Nevis

Canopy Villa & Cottages La Plage - Beachfront Condo Villa Oasis - Oualie Bay, Nevis

The St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment program has expanded to include privately owned homes throughout the islands.

We have also added a new real estate investment option and increased regulation to cater to the growing needs of our clients. Investors will be able to acquire certified private homes and villas.....” — Mr. Les Khan, CEO of the St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Unit

CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS, ST. KITTS & NEVIS, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Citizenship by Investment Program of St. Kitts and Nevis is deemed the Platinum Standard and is one of the longest running programs in the world.

Recently the program has expanded to include privately owned homes. All that is required is that the homes must be valued over $400,000.

Therefore, real estate options now include heritage properties, beachfront condominiums, luxury villas and traditional homes. Many clients have taken advantage of this opportunity to secure their ideal home with the added bonus of becoming a citizen of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Below are a few examples of what is available through Nevis Style Realty.

CANOPY HOUSE & COTTAGES

This luxurious 4 bed / 4.5 bath property is located on the slopes of Mount Liamuiga in Kittitian Hill Resort on St. Kitts. The villa is a retreat within a retreat with all the amenities required for luxury living.

The views towards the Caribbean Sea and the island of St. Eustacia are stunning.

LA PLAGE

Its name says it all. La Plage (The Beach) is located on one the most pristine beaches on Nevis. This 3 Bed / 4 Bath beachfront condo has plenty of space for extended families.

On the first floor, a fourth bedroom can easily be added. The unit has a roof top terrace can be converted into an entertainment area, bar, jacuzzi, etc.. It also has a ground floor garage that can hold several full-size SUV and recreational vehicles.

VILLA OASIS

This 3 Bed / 3 Bath traditional Caribbean home is decorated with gingerbread trims all around the large verandas. The kitchen and bathrooms have recently been remodeled but the most striking new feature are the large glass doors that open onto the veranda with views of the Caribbean Sea and Nevisian Sunsets.

The ground floor has a separate entrance with one bedroom, kitchen, and bathroom.

Nevis Style Realty and its affiliates will be your guide and find the right real estate option for you and your family.

Nevis Style Realty - La Plage