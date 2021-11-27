I 89 NB MM 80 // French Hill
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification
I 89 NB near MM 80 is closed in the area of French Hill due to multiple crashes.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
