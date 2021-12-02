Ford Ranger using a Sawtooth STRETCH Tonneau to secure a kayak Dodge Ram using a Sawtooth Stretch Tonneau COver to Secure Lumber Dodge Ram with a Sawtooth Stretch Tonneau Cover Securing Cargo Diesel Tech Sawtooth Tonneau Show Stopper Award Sawtooth Logo

MIDWAY, UTAH, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diesel Tech Magazine Selects Sawtooth Tonneau For Their Annual “SEMA Show Stopper” Award

The award Sawtooth received is reserved for an emerging technology worthy of being recognized in the widely read print and online publication.

Midway, Utah: Each year at the SEMA Show, Diesel Tech Magazine considers the most innovative, can’t-miss product they need to highlight for their readers. After checking out all the new products and show entrants, the Diesel Tech team chooses the top stand-out for their “SEMA Show Stopper” award. This year, they selected Sawtooth’s STRETCH Tonneau Cover as the product they were most excited to share by featuring it in a video on their website.

Sawtooth was presenting at SEMA 2021 as part of the SEMA Launch Pad Competition, a platform for show attendees to learn about the newest and most cutting edge technologies in the auto industry. The 2021 field of entrants included a record-breaking 181 companies and Sawtooth joined only 14 other semi-finalists to present at the show this month in Las Vegas.

Diesel Tech Magazine is a trusted resource that has been publishing in print for 16 years and has over 100,000 readers per print issue and more online.

So what product did Diesel Tech find worthy of being called a Show Stopper? The Sawtooth STRETCH Tonneau is the only expandable tonneau cover on the market. If you’re carrying low-lying cargo, the tonneau can lie flat over your truck bed just like other covers, but what sets it apart is its ability to stretch over larger loads. That means you can carry cargo taller than the truck bed rails without leaving it unprotected. The STRETCH is built to stand out from the crowd, since it is literally the only tonneau in the industry that can expand to cover large loads, and is manufactured with Sawtooth’s proprietary super-sturdy textile.

“We were honored to be selected by Diesel Tech Magazine for the Show Stopper Award,” said D.J. Potter, CEO and founder of Sawtooth. “Our team always checks out Diesel Tech’s articles and really respects their reporting. It meant a lot to us that the STRETCH Tonneau stood out to them and that they saw the potential of a new technology like ours to impact the industry.”

About Sawtooth: Sawtooth Tonneau is a top manufacturer of premium, US-made innovative cargo management products that allow users to quickly load, secure, and protect cargo for transit. Sawtooth STRETCH Tonneaus are all about getting more utility out of your truck, so you can load more, haul more, and do more. Whether you’re headed to a soccer game or into combat, Sawtooth provides innovative cargo management solutions across multiple modes of transportation.