Winnie Joy from Kenya Appointed World Civility Ambassador During Private Ceremony in Nairobi

H.E Kivutha Kibwana, Governor of Makueni County, Winnie Joy, Mr. Philip Ngumbau - Husband Daughter's Angle, Patience, Grace, Winnie Joy and Phillip Ngumbau Billy Graham, Jr., Dr. Juma Nashon, Winnie Joy, Dr. Ruben West and Dr. Michael Freeland Bishop Daniel Kwesi, Winnie Joy, Nancy Wamaitha and Otis Tobah World Civility Ambassador Winnie Joy

Dr. Ruben West, Special Envoy for iChange Nations™, Appoints Winnie Joy as World Civility Ambassador During Private Ceremony in Nairobi, Kenya

I am honored to be able to work alongside such amazing people, who are changing the world and creating a culture of honor and civility. Each one is an icon and a difference maker.” — Sir. Dr. Clyde Rivers

NAIROBI CITY, GREENSPAN, KENYA, November 26, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- During a private ceremony held at the Safari Club Hotel in Nairobi, Kenya, gospel recording artist and youth mentor Winnie Joy received the iChange Nations™ World Civility Award and was appointed World Civility Ambassador for her work and service to others.As passionate youth advocate that has spent many years mentoring and training youth to become the best versions of themselves, Winnie finds joy in seeing others flourish. She balances being a wife, mother to (3) three biological girls and (4) four adopted boys, all while living her passion.Although her name is Joy, she is no stranger to hardship. As a child she witnessed her mother as well as her siblings being mistreated and abused. In the span of just 4 years she lost 4 members of her family including her mother when she was just 10. Her father abandoned his family and moved to a different city. Their house collapse and they had to sleep in the granary. Despite these hardships, Winnie uses these struggles as valuable life lessons and sources of strength often referring to them when she speaks, trains and provides mentorship.Recently, Joy joined forces with the Civility for Kenya movement in an effort to help Kenya have peace before, during and after the 2022 elections. She is helping to create the infrastructure of the organization as well as inviting key stakeholders to join forces with the Civility For Kenya leadership.Dr. Michael Freeland, of the United States sponsored the World Civility Award and was on hand to acknowledge Winnie and her work as her family looked on with pride and admiration. The award was presented by iChange Nations™ Special Envoy Dr. Ruben West Dr. Ruben West was appointed Special Envoy for iChange Nations™ in 2019 by the organization's President and founder Dr. Clyde Rivers. Dr. West carries out his global mandate by identifying deserving individuals and submitting them to the organization for award consideration.According to Dr. Clyde Rivers, ICN honors people and organizations that believe every life is valuable and is created to contribute to the world. ICN is the largest "building cultures of honor" network in the world. iChange Nations™ is a Culture of Honor System; the organization is committed to bringing back the lost art of honor by building a Culture of Honor that recognizes individuals worldwide who have exemplified extraordinary humanitarian efforts to change nations effectively.During the same ceremony three other very deserving individuals received iChange Nations™ awards. Bishop Daniel Kwesi (Kenya) received the Christian Leadership Award, Nancy Wamaitha (Kenya) received the Global Messenger of Hope and Otis Tobah (Liberia) received the Youth Add Value Award.While giving out the award, Dr. West commended Winnie for her support, commitment, and contribution to her community, her country and the world as a whole.Winnie Joy's name now falls on the list of world leaders that have been awarded by the iChange Nations™ organization.Those leaders include:President Yoweri Museveni, of Uganda:He is honored for his outstanding leadership in establishing and maintaining peace in his country.First Lady, Janet Museveni, of Uganda:Honored for the AIDS awareness policy ABC (Abstinence, Birth Control, and Contraception) anever-present battle for the health of their people.Vice President of Kenya, Kalonzo Musyoka:He was honored for his efforts in the peace-making process for Kenya, Sudan, and Burundi.President Pierre Nkurunziza, of Republic of Burundi:Honored for his efforts to bring peace to a 12-year civil war between the two major tribes in his country. As well as First Lady Denise Nkurunziza, Republic of Burundi, was Honored for her efforts to bring a better life to the people of her country.Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, of Nigeria:Honored for the Anti-corruption policies, he implemented in Nigeria.First Lady Maria de Luz Guebuza, of Republic of Mozambique:Honored for her humanitarian efforts for the youth and women of her country as well asbringing AIDS awareness programs.Former President Wolde Giorgis of Ethiopia:Honored for his efforts to build a better environment in his country.Dr. Vanda Pignato – Former 1st Lady of El Salvador:Honored for her tireless efforts in protecting women's rights in the Republic of El Salvador.Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda – Former President of Zambia:Honored for his life's work to establish peace in Zambia and on the continent of Africa.

Gospel Recording Artist Winnie Joy