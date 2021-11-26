Explore Authors Magazine releases its list of hot new books and holiday favorites

As the Sparrows Fly by B.L. Blocher Progeny by K.M. Hardy The Maple Seed Helicopter by Marco Collina

Get comfy, and check out a book from Explore Authors Magazine's list of hot new fiction, nonfiction and children's books to read this holiday.” — Explore Authors Magazine

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The following books on Explore Authors Magazine's list of books are available now at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and fine retailers everywhere.

OUR LIST OF HOLIDAY FAVORITES

If you loved the first two books in the Sam McKay series you will love the latest installment. Progeny, by KM Hardy is the third book in the Sam McKay series. This taut edge-of-your-seat crime thriller follows our protagonist on yet another gripping criminal investigation, marking a brilliant follow-up up to the first two books, SCOTS HONOR and The Redcap. We’re enthralled. Available for PREORDER now Picaty Press, 978-1736734605

Mike Hain's philosophical book, Elephants on the Ceiling, will illuminate and captivate readers in search of a book about life and death. This book chronicles stories about near-death experiences. Intriguing. We highly recommend. Check it out, preorder now. ECMS Publishing, ISBN 978-1-7365591-1-6

Walking a Tightrope by Emma Gilman - This Victorian era novel enthralls as a privileged young woman discovers herself after she joins the circus and learns to walk a tightrope in the midst of a murder mystery. She is eventually pushed to the edge as the star of the show, amid her attraction to the dark and brooding antagonist. A beautiful and enjoyable read. ISBN-13: 978-1737859901, Venture Press

Black Hands by Sandy Freitas is a wonderful children's book about the value of hard work and rewards in this adorable and beautifully illustrated true-life-story children's book about a family-owned walnut farm. We love this story. Write on Books, ISBN 979-8-9850685-0-4

Renowned sportswriter and 2020 International Boxing Hall-of-Famer Bernard Fernandez covers 35 years of boxing in forthcoming book, Championship Rounds Vol. II, an outstanding and insightful follow-up to Championship Rounds Vol. I, released by the esteemed sports journalist and boxing historian in 2020. RKMA Publishing, 978-0578687308 We couldn't stop reading this book!

Marco Collina's beautiful story, the Maple Seed Helicopter chronicles the journey of an orphan from Italy to America during WWII in this heartwarming and nostalgic literary tale. A beautiful and inspiring story that will take readers to the Italian countryside circa 1940s. An enjoyable book. MAC PRESS, ISBN 978-0-578-65194-1

Chemistry 11 in Focus by Abdul Shakur makes complex chemistry concepts easy to follow. This textbook is perfect for classroom instruction as well as the independent learner. We highly recommend. An excellent book for teachers and students alike. ISBN 978-0578957470 , The New Awakenings Books

As the Sparrows Fly by B.L Blocher is a psychological thriller about sibling rivalry and revenge that will leave readers absolutely enthralled. This book has plenty of twists and turns to keep readers in suspense and yearning for more. The Emerald City Press, ISBN 978-1-7374610-1-2

Jason R. Van Pelt releases his fourth children’s book, Roxanne the Green Nose Reindeer is one of our holiday favorites. Young readers will love Van Pelt’s holiday book series that also includes, Party Monsters (a Mardi Gras story), Candy monsters (a Halloween children’s book), and Christmas Coupling. Add Van Pelt’s entire series to your collection today. J.R.V.P., 978-1-7371572-9-8

Duke Stories: Vacation Lake by Jennifer Neven is a heartwarming and fun tale sure to delight children. A wonderful tale for a bedtime story. Families will also love Jennifer Nevin's hilarious take on family in, My Grandma says the F-Word. We love it. | Shine Bright Books, ISBN: 978-1-7375130-1-8 and ISBN 978-1-7375130-0-1 (Grandma)

Be sure to check out Sixth Iteration by E. Hughes. This exciting, mysterious, romantic, sci-fi thriller will leave you questioning who’s real when a billion-dollar humanoid android falls in love with the scientist hired to program him, and goes on the run from the robotics corporation that will do anything to get him back. A captivating and romantic mystery , we highly recommend. ISBN: 978-0-9973200-6-0 Love-LovePublishing

Don't Forget by Robert Harmon is an engrossing and smart literary novel about a man at a turning point in his life. He embarks on a journey of self-discovery in this 1960s period piece, after taking on a ghostwriting job for a morally questionable man. A worthy and interesting read. We're intrigued. ISBN, 979-8497532203

What, Why, & How: Bottom-up Answers by mountain climber and philosopher Robert Wheeler, Ph.D explores philosophical and metaphysical questions about existence and humanity in this riveting examination that attempts to answer questions about the existence of life, a follow-up to Wheeler’s previous book, Call of the Mountain. Intriguing! OntosScience Press, 978-0-578-94516-3

Explore the EC Walsh’s witty musings and clever insights on society, politics, and life in this smart, intriguing series of essays, poems and humor in Natural Light: A Coffee Table Book. A great conversation piece and a wonderful addition to your coffee table. ISBN 978-0-578-30950-7, Dignam Press

Prolific songwriter and accomplished writer, Edward Kenny releases his new book, “Bluebird Songs VOL II“, the follow up to Bluebird Songs and “Lonesome Man on a Hermit’s Hill: A Verse Play.” Kenny has written over a thousand song lyrics and eight musicals since entering the Broadway scene in 1982. Bluebird Publishing, 978-578806457