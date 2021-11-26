Car-Sharing Platform Eligo Partners with Nature Conservancy of Canada on Environmental Sustainability
OAKVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toronto-based Eligo Cars (www.eligocars.com) has partnered with the Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC), which strives to protect Canada’s most precious land and animals. Eligo—which boasts a premium car-sharing platform currently shaking up the world’s vehicle rental sector—is donating a portion of each rental day’s revenue to support the conservation organization’s mandate of keeping Canada green.
Car-sharing platforms have been around for a while, but Eligo Cars has been the only platform to leap over the many hurdles usually faced by such groups—such as insurance, costs, and audience retention.
In the meantime, the rise of car shares has skyrocketed, rooted in the public response to addressing rising traffic congestion, restricted parking availability, and vehicle maintenance and storing fees. Eligo also provides hybrid and electric vehicles—cars that might otherwise not be accessible from traditional car rental companies.
Eligo a Positive for Entrepreneurs and Nature
Eligo has simplified peer-to-peer car sharing, making it safer and easier for car owners to make money with their vehicle while staying fully insured against damages.
Not only is Eligo attempting to address the needs of every car owner, but in this most recent move they are also attempting to address a broader need—that of continuing to adopt innovate solutions to safeguarding nature in Canada. Their donations going straight to the NCC, Eligo has committed to protecting some of Canada’s most ecologically significant areas with one of Canada’s most esteemed conservation organization.
Partnering with Conservation Organizations “A Natural Choice”
With partners in the technology industry and insurance sector already going strong, Eligo has proven itself as the heavy-weight in peer-to-peer car-sharing. But it was not until recently that the firm’s potential for reducing greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) was recognized by the public. In fact, the car-sharing firm is set up to produce less air pollution, traffic and congestion, and more fleets of newer vehicles, which are more greenhouse-gas efficient than their predecessors.
“This was a natural partnership, as NCC is known for protecting nature, and that’s exactly what our car-share platform does, too.” – Tony Tasdelen, Eligo Cars Co-Founder
Eligo’s website allows entrepreneurs to see how much a certain car will make for them, provides robust insurance, and an intuitive renting interface, opening up the car rental sector for a new brand of fleet owner.
About Eligo
Eligo connects owners and drivers that share a common passion for automotive design, the driving experience, and creating the perfect moment. Focusing on Luxury, Sport, Electric and Exotic vehicles, their online platform utilizes leading-edge technologies to optimize the peer-to-peer car sharing experience, from planning to booking, from taking delivery to return, and all points in between.
Zeynep Erkek
Eligo Cars
+1 905-580-5986
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Peer to Peer Car Rental