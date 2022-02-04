Eligo Gains Momentum After American Carsharing Company Reverses Vehicle Exclusivity Policy in Canada
EINPresswire.com/ -- A San Francisco-based carsharing company that has been operating in Canada has decided to revise its policy regarding exclusive use in Canada. The policy had come under scrutiny for creating a barrier for newer, Canadian-owned carsharing startups. This comes after more than two years of many users sharing their disapproval of the exclusivity policy.
Eligo Cars, a Canadian carsharing startup, was one of the businesses affected by this policy. Eligo Cars first launched on July 1, 2019, and it was shortly after that when their more established competitor, Turo, updated their terms of service preventing hosts from sharing their car on any other car-sharing services. At the time, the carsharing business declared that "failure to abide by this condition may result in fines, penalties, denial of a physical damage claim, removal of the vehicle from the Services, account closure, or other action, in Turo’s sole discretion."
The policy, which was formally implemented on July 15, 2019, was redacted—in Canada only, for now—recently.
Canada’s Eligo Cars Believes Policy Change “Good for Industry and Users”
Eligo, Canada’s first luxury Canadian-based peer-to-peer carsharing company, was in agreement with the policy reversal.
“People should be able to do with their vehicles what they wish. I am glad to see Turo has decided to now allow their customers to use their cars how they want to use them in Canada. Hopefully, they will soon allow this right to users worldwide.”
– Tony Tasdelen, Eligo Cars Co-Founder
The change in policy comes during a time when the desire for peer-to-peer carsharing is growing in Canada and around the world. The carsharing market was valued at $1,015.7 million globally in 2020, with growth at a CAGR of 21.7% expected during 2020–2030.
Policy Hindered Enjoyment, Growth of Peer-to-Peer Carsharing in Canada
The policy to not allow car owners to list their cars on other exchanges, many argued, prevented the growth of the peer-to-peer carsharing sector in Canada. The fact that car owners could not share their cars on multiple platforms led some to feel that the policy was very restrictive.
Car-sharing platforms have been around for a while, but Eligo Cars has been the only platform to leap over the many hurdles usually faced by such groups—such as insurance, costs, and audience retention. They have become one of the leaders in the Canadian space and focus on luxury, sport, electric and exotic vehicles. Due to their intuitive website, which allows entrepreneurs to see how much a certain car will make for them, provides robust insurance, and a user-friendly renting interface, Eligo has been a force in opening up the car rental sector for a new brand of fleet owner in Canada.
About Eligo
Eligo connects owners and drivers that share a common passion for automotive design, the driving experience, and creating the perfect moment. Focusing on Luxury, Sport, Electric and Exotic vehicles, their online platform utilizes leading-edge technologies to optimize the peer-to-peer carsharing experience, from planning to booking, from taking delivery to return, and all points in between.
Zeynep Erkek
Eligo Cars, a Canadian carsharing startup, was one of the businesses affected by this policy. Eligo Cars first launched on July 1, 2019, and it was shortly after that when their more established competitor, Turo, updated their terms of service preventing hosts from sharing their car on any other car-sharing services. At the time, the carsharing business declared that "failure to abide by this condition may result in fines, penalties, denial of a physical damage claim, removal of the vehicle from the Services, account closure, or other action, in Turo’s sole discretion."
The policy, which was formally implemented on July 15, 2019, was redacted—in Canada only, for now—recently.
Canada’s Eligo Cars Believes Policy Change “Good for Industry and Users”
Eligo, Canada’s first luxury Canadian-based peer-to-peer carsharing company, was in agreement with the policy reversal.
“People should be able to do with their vehicles what they wish. I am glad to see Turo has decided to now allow their customers to use their cars how they want to use them in Canada. Hopefully, they will soon allow this right to users worldwide.”
– Tony Tasdelen, Eligo Cars Co-Founder
The change in policy comes during a time when the desire for peer-to-peer carsharing is growing in Canada and around the world. The carsharing market was valued at $1,015.7 million globally in 2020, with growth at a CAGR of 21.7% expected during 2020–2030.
Policy Hindered Enjoyment, Growth of Peer-to-Peer Carsharing in Canada
The policy to not allow car owners to list their cars on other exchanges, many argued, prevented the growth of the peer-to-peer carsharing sector in Canada. The fact that car owners could not share their cars on multiple platforms led some to feel that the policy was very restrictive.
Car-sharing platforms have been around for a while, but Eligo Cars has been the only platform to leap over the many hurdles usually faced by such groups—such as insurance, costs, and audience retention. They have become one of the leaders in the Canadian space and focus on luxury, sport, electric and exotic vehicles. Due to their intuitive website, which allows entrepreneurs to see how much a certain car will make for them, provides robust insurance, and a user-friendly renting interface, Eligo has been a force in opening up the car rental sector for a new brand of fleet owner in Canada.
About Eligo
Eligo connects owners and drivers that share a common passion for automotive design, the driving experience, and creating the perfect moment. Focusing on Luxury, Sport, Electric and Exotic vehicles, their online platform utilizes leading-edge technologies to optimize the peer-to-peer carsharing experience, from planning to booking, from taking delivery to return, and all points in between.
Zeynep Erkek
Eligo Cars
+1 9055805986
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn