7 Key Takeaways from SMi’s 10th Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology Conference

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 10th Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology Conference will convene on the 17th and 18th January 2022 in London, UK. Developing on previous conference success, SMi's 10th Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology Conference will bring together industry experts to discuss and analyse the latest advancements and challenges within pharmaceutical microbiology.

The two-day conference is led by senior microbiologists engaged in research and the 2022 event will provide an unmatched platform for the meaningful exchange of ideas dealing with delivering information on rapid microbial methods, sterility assurance, contamination control and mycoplasma testing, updates on Annex 1 and much more.

SMi Group are delighted to share seven key takeaways which delegates stand to gain by attending this vital must attend conference:

1. Contamination Control Strategy - a wholistic way to maintain sterility assurance - delving into Current status of EU GMP Annex-1, Elements of a CCS and contaminants in scope and looking to CCS hierarchy, structure, and lifecycle by Boehringer Ingelheim

2. A risk assessment approach to address fungal spore contamination in a cell and gene therapy cleanroom from STERIS Corporation

3. Annex 1 and Environmental Monitoring Program - implementation and justification of the best practices in routine by Sanofi

4. A Sanofi Pasteur Mycoplasma techno roadmap and implementation of mycoplasma alternative method to release human vaccines, looking into regulatory background and Mycoplasma testing, development of NAT methods, validation of NAT method for mycoplasma testing and a roadmap and Implementation for new vaccines and commercialized product

5. Explore alternative endotoxin test methods for products exhibiting low current state of Pyrogen - and Endotoxin Testing presented by Paul Ehrlich Institute

6. Hear from AstraZeneca on applying virtual reality to training in aseptic processing and microbiology

7. Panel Debate discussion on Diversity in Science: the importance of workplace diversity in life sciences

The conference will be chaired by Conference Chair: Di Morris, Clinical Auditor, AstraZeneca

Featured Speakers Include:

• Karen Capper, Associate Director - Head of Microbiology, Pharmaceutical Development, AstraZeneca

• Suzanne Nutter, QA Group Manager, AstraZeneca

• Benoit Ramond, Head of Microbiology and Sterile Technologies, Sanofi

• Martin Müllner, Senior Quality Assurance Manager, Boehringer Ingelheim

• Jim Polarine, Senior Technical Service Manager, STERIS

• Thierry Bonnevay Global Microbiology Analytical Expert, Sanofi Pasteur

• Johannes Oberdörfer, Lead Scientist Rapid Microbiology Methods, Boehringer Ingelheim

• Peter Annel, Principal Scientist, Novo Nordisk

• Ingo Spreitzer, Deputy Head, Section 1/3 Microbiological Safety, Paul-Ehrlich-Institut

• Ren-Yo Forng, Scientific Director, Amgen

• Pratixa Patel, Head of Analytical, Microbiology, Stability & Product Chemistry, GSK

• Sven Deutschmann, Head of Global ASAT, Roche

• Andrew Davies, Managing Director, Microgenetics

• David Collins, Global Technical Consultant, Life Sciences, ECOLAB

• Shabnam Solati, CEO, CTL-MAT



SMi’s 10th Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology Conference

Conference: 17 - 18 January 2022

Workshops: 19 January 2022

London, UK

