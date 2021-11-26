NSSLGlobal Announced to Sponsor Mobile Deployable Communications 2022 Conference

Mobile Deployable Communications 2022 Conference

SMi Group reports: Sponsor NSSLGlobal has released their presentation details ahead of next year’s Mobile Deployable Communications Conference in London.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 15th Annual Mobile Deployable Communications Conference, taking place in London on 26th and 27th January 2022, will bring together key military, government, civilian and industry stakeholders, to discuss the latest on battlefield communications systems and their role in maximising operational effectiveness.

Delegates at this unique conference will benefit from and meet key industry providers including GRC, Inmarsat, L3Harris, NSSLGlobal, REDCOM, who will share their latest developments in communications technology.

Ahead of the conference, NSSLGlobal has released their speaker and presentation details:

Neil Fraser, Director of Defence and Space Programmes at NSSLGlobal will be presenting an exclusive briefing on ‘How can Military and Commercial Satellite Communications better enable future operations’, discussing the following key points:

• The challenges facing defence users across NATO, linked for context to some lessons from the 20-year Afghan campaign

• Themes from the UK’s Integrated Review and Defence Command Paper include persistent engagement, being more globally responsive; and the increasing role for small teams, special operations, and assistance forces

• Taking that demand and a look at the satellite communications technology defence uses, together with lessons and perspectives from users, deliverers, and industry

• Views on what technology and business opportunities defence can look to exploit in the coming years

