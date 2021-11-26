Kiddie Kredit and UWish Bring Cheer to Families
“Black Santa” Holiday Gifting Campaign Launches Today
With holiday season approaching we wanted to find a unique way to garner attention to our mission while doing some good in the process. Baron Davis and the Black Santa team embody our mission.”MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the most festive season of the year officially upon us, Kiddie Kredit, a mobile credit education app for children and families, has partnered with investor and partner Baron Davis’s UWish brand to ensure that children are continuing to do chores and learn about credit, but with some extra fun activities and prizes courtesy of Black Santa.
— Evan Leaphart, Kiddie Kredit Founder & CEO
Kiddie Kredit Founder and CEO Evan Leaphart exclaimed,“With holiday season approaching we wanted to find a unique way to garner attention to our mission while doing some good in the process. Baron Davis and the Black Santa team embody our mission and belief of kindness being year round and not seasonal. We are happy to partner with them for the holiday season and beyond.”
Launching today, on Black Friday, opportunities to win are only available via the Kiddie Kredit app.
Kiddie Kredit is designed to educate youth on how the credit scoring system in the US works. Using a patent pending algorithm that creates a score from 0-100 similar to how FICO scoring models work, children and their caregivers track activities from homework to chores. On time completion and a job well done, increase the children’s scores.
For the Black Santa Holiday campaign, when kids complete chores and special UWish activities in the Kiddie Kredit app, they are entered to win parent- awarded incentives AND a weekly Christmas raffle prize from Black Santa.
"UWish is excited to offer kids a chance to earn special goodies this Holiday season through our partnership with KiddieKredit,” stated Jesse Byrd, UWish Creative Director. Some of the special prizes UWish is offering include apparel, music, digital books, animated cartoons, and more.
Caregivers not presently on the app can sign up at https://www.kiddiekredit.com/black-santa-challenge.
About Kiddie Kredit: Kiddie Kredit’s mission is to leverage technology to educate and empower future generations. Kiddie Kredit is driven to empower families through credit education. Healthy credit fuels power, freedom, and access. The app instills healthy credit habits by rewarding activity completion with a scoring system that simulates FICO. Learn more and download the app at www.kiddiekredit.com.
About UWish: UWish is a multimedia company focused on creating inclusive family-friendly content. The UWish library of products span publishing, animation, merchandise, TV, Film, and more. Learn more at https://uwishco.com/.
