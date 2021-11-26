Submit Release
Zeidler Group announces major updates to fully automated PRIIPS KID generator tool

We are delighted that our PRIIPs KID solution can produce documents that are fully compliant under the current RTS and is future-proofed to support our clients when the new RTS are finally effective.
— Gemma Capelo
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The technology-driven law firm Zeidler Group today revealed its latest product offering, a PRIIPs KID generator tool that combines legal expertise and digital innovation with added capabilities to support compliant documents for both the current and new RTS.

Gemma Capelo, Senior Associate and PRIIPs KID Product Owner, said:

‘We are delighted that our PRIIPs KID solution is the first that I have seen in the market that is able to produce documents that are fully compliant under the current RTS and is also future-proofed to support our clients when the new RTS are finally effective.’

These latest developments further illustrate the firm’s commitment to digital innovation, integrated solutions and combining the strengths and expertise of its multi-disciplined team to ensure excellence in delivery for its clients.

“As the asset management industry grapples with the various delays and divergences surrounding the PRIIPs RTS as well as the UCITS to PRIIPs KID transition, we have continuously worked with our clients to meet and exceed their needs and expectations for exceptional client delivery. Our unique combination of legal and technology talent ensures we can help our clients efficiently meet their regulatory requirements,” said Arne Zeidler, Founder and CEO of Zeidler Group.

The PRIIPs KID solution includes legal drafting and review, an extensive calculations tool that supports all PRIIPs calculations, including transaction cost analysis and performance scenario calculations (as well as multiple monitoring features), and enhanced dissemination to create a true one-stop-shop solution for asset managers.

Thilo Zeidler, CFO and Product Owner, added:

‘It is exciting to see the continuous innovation within our firm and the results of collaboration, true innovation, and hard work of our legal, compliance and software engineering teams’.

Zeidler Group’s range of asset management clients includes some of the largest and most respected names in the industry, as well as boutique operators. The law firm services more than 200 clients with aggregate assets under management above USD 1 trillion.

About Zeidler Group

Zeidler Group is a technology-driven law firm revolutionising legal and compliance services for the asset management industry. Providing innovative digital solutions to solve complex legal and compliance challenges and bespoke research-based high-quality legal advice, Zeidler Group builds collaborative, strategic, and meaningful partnerships.

For more information, visit zeidler.group.

