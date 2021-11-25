Blake B Opens His Heart Out About Battling Depression
Blake B, aka mixtapeblake, spoke up about his darkest experiences and how he battled depression to his followers and viewers.
I have learned to express love and spending time with loved ones is one of the best gifts you can give”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blake B, a Dallas-based musician and CEO/Founder of FeltGoodMusic LLC, has shared his entire life's most difficult phase with his fans. Blake B stated that shortly after establishing his position in the social media buzz, he lost his beloved son and felt as if his heart had been ripped out. Blake's 2018 has been a difficult year, as he lost a close buddy and a client soon after. Many followers believe that sharing one's secret requires a great deal of courage and they love him for this.
— Blake B, aka mixtakeblake
Blake B, aka mixtakeblake, has revealed his life experience in order to inspire others and encourage them to be strong in the face of hardships. Soon afterward, everything came crumbling down, as he also lost his team. Mentioning the lowest periods of his life, including the loss of his son, closest friend, and client, he refers to it as the "Darkest chapter of his life." The intention is not just to share his story, but also to motivate others to rise and persevere.
He was required to engage in self-therapy in order to regain his mental health. However, like any strong person, Blake saw the silver lining in the midst of the black clouds and was inspired to embark on one of his most ambitious projects to date, Music Therapy OG.
On speaking to the media, Blake said “No one can replace the loss of a child and best friend. My heart is always heavy, and I keep them in my thoughts always”.
ABOUT BLAKE B
FeltGoodMusic LLC is the parent company of the newly coined genre FeltGood. There is a Dallas-based label tucked away in the Bishop Arts District. Blake B's projects Monsters, Music Therapy OG, and many more will be published under the Label. Not only is Blake B an incredible lyricist and director, but is also a social media analyst, project/campaign lead manager, and an excellent network content manager.
