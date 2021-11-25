BSBLtyping.com £100 BIG MATCH Speed Typing Competition Awards Cash Prizes to 6 International Fast Typists

Cash Prizes The Golden Keyboard! Weekly Champions £100 Big Match logo BIG MATCH Competitions Cash Prizes Table BSBLtyping.com Highest Earners List

16 year old fast typing wizard Maciej61238 from the UK wins £100 1st Prize with a great score of 172 WPM and an amazing 99.2% Accuracy over 1 minute of typing

Only bsbltyping.com holds regular daily, weekly, monthly and Big Match speed typing competitions that reward the fastest typists in the world with cash prizes” — Tony Rust - Managing Direct Better Skills, Better Life Ltd

BLACKPOOL, LANCASHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The first Weekly Champions £100 Prize Big Match speed typing competition ended on Sunday evening and the results have been announced. It was a truly international event and comes towards the end of the second year of the bsbltyping.com Fastest Typist Cash Prize Competitions which started with the Weekly £10 Prize Fastest Typist Competition in March 2020.Since then, the bsbltyping Fastest Typist competitions have given away over £2,000 prize money and have expanded into a league structure of Winners, Champions and Hall of Famers. Gradually the funnels into these higher cash prize competitions have been filling up so that in 2022 bsbltyping.com will be running more and more high value cash prize speed typing competitions, reinforcing its position as the No.1 website for cash prize fastest typist competitions.The WinnersTony Rust, Managing Director of Better Skills, Better Life Ltd, the company behind bsbltyping.com, reports on the competition, “A bsbltyping.com Weekly Champions £100 Big Match is special because it’s two competitions in one. One group of competitors is made up of Invited Champions, these are competitors who have won four or more of our Weekly £10 Prize Fastest Typist Competitions. You have to be truly world class to achieve that. The other group are WILDCARD competitors, this is anyone who has entered a weekly competition but didn’t win. In this way we provide ongoing interest and inclusivity for all of our competitors.This was an exciting competition and we have a very worthy winner, Maciej61238 , who is the recipient of the 1st Prize of £100. This brings his total bsbltyping.com winnings so far this year to £255. Maciej made a video of his winning entry and you can see it on YouTube The Wildcard 1st Place went to competitor username YIHAO from Malaysia, who won the £40 WILDCARD 1st Prize with a great score of 134 WPM and a so-near-to-perfect 99.26% accuracy.Other placings among the Invited Champions are Anna Gant from the US who achieved a great score of 143 WPM with 99.73% accuracy to win the £40 2nd Prize, and imgonnalose69, another US competitor won the £20 3rd Prize with a score of a fast 140 WPM with 99.44% accuracy.The other Wildcard prizes went to Colasss, also from Malaysia, who scored 91 WPM with 99.57% accuracy to win the Wildcard 2nd Place prize of £20, and the Wildcard 3rd prize of £10 went to davido1322o from Singapore.”The toughest typing competitions on the InternetBsbltyping.com have now held more than 100 cash prize speed typing competitions and claim that their typing competitions are the most cheat-free and toughest on the Internet. All of the keystroke date is preserved in their fully analysed BSBL Infinite Keystroke Database and this is the first check that is made. The second check is that all winners are contacted personally and in an online conference call they are required to carry out a verification check of their fast typing skills.The competitions are different from other online typing tests and typing racer games because bsbltyping.com believe that typing without accuracy is pointless and so they make accuracy a deciding factor as to who wins the competition, with the proviso that at the highest level they accept a tiny percentage (1.5%) of keystroke errors so that competitors can still concentrate on high speed typing and still win a competition or a ranking in a typing test.A note about the BIG MATCHES• Winners Big Match – held every ten new unique Winners• Champions Big Match – held every ten new unique Champions• Famers Big Match – held every seven new unique Famers*All keystroke data is stored in The BSBL Infinite Keystroke Database for validation and analytical purposes.

Maciej61238 typing his winning entry in the Weekly Champions £100 Big Match No.1