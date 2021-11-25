Bwiti Psychospiritual Iboga Retreat Dates announced for Winter/Spring 2022 in Sintra Portugal by Root Healing
European Iboga Retreat Center Root Healing has announced its Bwiti Psychospiritual Iboga Retreat Schedule for Winter/Spring 2022 in Sintra, Portugal.
Traditional Bwiti Psychospiritual Iboga Retreats are the most effective way to find yourself, heal yourself, and set yourself free.”SINTRA, PORTUGAL, November 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Root Healing Spiritual Retreats is offering traditional Bwiti Psychospiritual Iboga Retreats to Europe and beyond in Sintra, Portugal
Iboga is a powerful plant medicine healing tool that can be used to improve mental health, spiritual health, physical health and connect you to yourself.
Root Healing is pleased to announce new retreat dates in their new home Sintra, Portugal - just 30 mins outside of Lisbon. Founded by Ryan "Ghenigho" Rich, Root Healing Iboga retreats provide the unique opportunity to connect with this sacred medicine in the traditional Missoko Bwiti way outside of Gabon.
Iboga is a powerful plant medicine that is used by the Bwiti in Gabon for initiation, spiritual discovery, and both spiritual and physical healing. The Bwiti have been the shepherds and protectors of Iboga for thousands of years, and Root Healing is excited to offer the immense healing benefits of this ancient practice and Iboga medicine to people around the world. It is said that you cannot have Iboga without Bwiti and Bwiti without Iboga, and Root Healing Retreats are steeped in the Missoko Bwiti tradition, ensuring a more spiritually potent healing experience. Iboga is not Ibogaine, a more well-known extracted alkaloid, and this is a uniquely different offering from the typically clinical Ibogaine experience.
All Root Healing retreats follow the protocols set forth by the Missoko Bwiti lineage and taught by 10th generation Shaman Moughenda Mikala. Moughenda is a Missoko Bwiti Shaman who also spent over a decade outside of Gabon learning the Western mind and healing thousands of people. This and his over 30+ years of experience working with Iboga gave him the unique and powerful wisdom that he has shared with his students in order to offer Iboga's powerful healing to more of the world. Moughenda is a big part of Root Healing and will finally be offering retreats outside of Gabon at Root Healing which will be announced soon. Retreats with Moughenda will be marked accordingly.
Our lead Iboga Provider, Ryan “Ghenigho” Rich is trained and empowered as a Missoko Bwiti Iboga Provider and Detox expert. Ghenigho can also offer pre-initiations to those who are interested at any of Root Healing's retreats. Pre-initiations are a powerful ceremony that connects you to yourself, the Bwiti Tradition, and the Iboga spirit. For those interested in Detox, please message Root Healing to discuss as the treatment is designed on an individual basis.
“Our goal with our Root Healing Iboga retreats in Portugal is to offer Iboga's powerful healing to Europe and beyond. We are dedicated to helping you heal and connect with yourself - to learn who you are and what you want" Ryan "Ghenigho" said
For the Winter/Spring of 2022, Root Healing will be offering 5 intimate sessions in Sintra, Portugal, just 30 minutes away from the Lisbon airport. Each retreat lasts seven days and includes two traditional Bwiti Iboga ceremonies, integration day-trips, food, beautiful accommodations, transportation, counseling, and post-retreat integration. Sliding scale pricing will also be available and certain discounts upon request as Root Healing is dedicated to equitable access to Iboga Medicine.
The dates of these retreats are:
January 13th - 19th
January 23rd - 29th
February 3rd - 9th
February 22nd - 28th
March 3rd - 9th
To find out more and register, please visit https://roothealing.com/iboga-retreat/portugal-iboga-retreat/
or email them at info@roothealing.com
About Root Healing:
Root Healing is an Iboga Retreat center that follows the traditional Missoko Bwiti way of holding ceremonies. Led by Shaman Moughenda and/or Lead Iboga Provider, Ryan "Ghenigho" RIch, Root Healing has set up their Iboga retreats to optimally support the spirit of Iboga in one’s healing and spiritual discovery. They currently offer Psychospiritual Iboga retreats and Iboga Detox retreats in Portugal, Thailand, and worldwide.
