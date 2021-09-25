Bwiti Iboga Retreats Announced in Portugal this Fall
Root Healing is coming to Sintra, Portugal this fall to offer 3 traditional Bwiti Iboga Retreats to Europe. Iboga is a powerful plant medicine healing tool.
With our Portugal Iboga Retreats, we hope to offer the powerful healing of a traditional Bwiti Iboga Retreat to all of Europe - Connecting you to who you truly are so you can set yourself free.”LISBON , PORTUGAL, September 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Root Healing is pleased to announce that their Fall Iboga retreats will be held in beautiful Sintra, Portugal - just 30 mins outside of Lisbon. Founded by Ryan "Ghenigho" Rich, Root Healing Iboga retreats provide the unique opportunity to connect with this sacred medicine in the traditional Missoko Bwiti way outside of Gabon.
Iboga is a powerful plant medicine that is used by the Bwiti in Gabon for initiation, spiritual discovery, and both spiritual and physical healing. The Bwiti have been the shepherds and protectors of Iboga for thousands of years, and Root Healing is excited to offer the immense healing benefits of this ancient practice and medicine to people around the world. It is said that you cannot have Iboga without Bwiti and Bwiti without Iboga, and Root Healing Retreats are steeped in the Missoko Bwiti tradition, ensuring a more spiritually potent healing experience. Iboga is not Ibogaine, a more well-known extracted alkaloid, and this is a uniquely different offering from the typically clinical Ibogaine experience.
All Root Healing retreats follow the protocols set forth by the Missoko Bwiti lineage and taught by 10th generation Shaman Moughenda Mikala. Moughenda is a Missoko Bwiti Shaman who also spent over a decade outside of Gabon learning the Western mind and healing thousands of people. This and his over 30+ years of experience working with Iboga gave him the unique and powerful wisdom that he has shared with his students in order to offer Iboga's powerful healing to more of the world.
Ryan “Ghenigho” Rich is trained and empowered as a Missoko Bwiti Iboga Provider and Detox expert. He has also been empowered to offer Pre-initiations, a powerful initiation ceremony that prepares people for their full initiation in Gabon. Ryan will be offering Pre-initiations to those who are interested at these Portugal Retreats.
“Our goal with our Portugal Iboga retreats is to offer the powerful healing of a traditional Bwiti Iboga Retreat to all of Europe. This is why we chose this location and are constantly building our team to accommodate all European languages and cultures. We are dedicated to helping you heal and let go of the past, discover your true self and get clarity – to learn how you can be happy. " Ryan said
Root Healing will be offering three intimate sessions in Sintra, Portugal, just 30 minutes away from the Lisbon airport. Each retreat lasts seven days and includes two traditional Bwiti Iboga ceremonies, integration day-trips, food, beautiful accommodations, transportation, counseling, and post-retreat integration. Sliding scale pricing will also be available on request.
The dates of these retreats are:
October 26th - November 1st
November 4th - November 10th
November 12th - November 18th
To find out more and register, please visit https://roothealing.com/iboga-retreat/portugal-iboga-retreat/
or email them at info@roothealing.com
About Root Healing: Root Healing is an Iboga Retreat center that follows the traditional Missoko Bwiti way of holding ceremony. As Bwiti initiates and providers empowered by 10th Generation Bwiti Shaman Moughenda, Root Healing has set up their Iboga retreats to optimally support the spirit of Iboga in one’s healing and spiritual discovery. They currently offer Psychospiritual Iboga retreats and Iboga Detox retreats in Portugal, Thailand, and worldwide.
