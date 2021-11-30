MultiLane opens new manufacturing facility in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Extending true global presence to support a growing worldwide customer baseFREMONT, CA, USA, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- High speed test equipment manufacturer MultiLane Inc. announces the opening of a new facility in Dubai to strengthen its worldwide reach. The Dubai branch joins MultiLane’s growing global presence which includes offices in Silicon Valley USA, Taiwan, China, Germany and headquarters in Houmal Technology Park in Lebanon.
As 400G Ethernet enters mass adoption mode and 800G development accelerates, the demand for high volumes of quality Data Center Interconnect test solutions is skyrocketing. MultiLane is uniquely positioned to support these challenging technology transitions with its broad portfolio of test instrumentation, interconnect test solutions, and design and test services. By expanding its global footprint, MultiLane ensures it will be able to continue to meet the industry needs.
MultiLane has enjoyed accelerated growth over the past few years, which coupled with an ever-expanding customer base, necessitated the addition of a manufacturing site in Dubai to be able to keep up with the increased demand. Located in the Dubai Airport Freezone (DAFZA) Business Park, the Dubai facility provides ample space for our new manufacturing site with many options for expansion. The site is operational and began manufacturing and shipping interconnects product in early November.
‘The move to Dubai demonstrates MultiLane’s strength as a global player in the Data Center Interconnect ecosystem.’ says Kees Propstra, VP Marketing at MultiLane. ‘We have unique expertise and test solutions to support mass adoption of 400G Ethernet, and to drive the transition to 800G. Our new facility will enable us to support our worldwide customers even better with high-volume, quality products and on-time delivery.’
Kees Propstra
MultiLane
info@multilaneinc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other