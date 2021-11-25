Stephen Levi Carter of White Orchid Hospice Receives the 2021 Steve Grant for Veterans
Stephen Levi Carter, MBA, US Army Veteran and Founder of White Orchid Hospice is a Finalist for the 2021 Steve Grant for Veterans
The Founders First 2021 Steve Grant for Veterans will assist me with growing my business, creating jobs and giving back to my community. All of which I am very passionate about.”HOUSTON, TX, USA, November 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Veterans Day, Stephen Levi Carter, MBA, founder of White Orchid Hospice, was selected to be a recipient of the Founders First CDC 2021 Steve Fund Grant.
The Steve Fund was established in honor of our founder and board chair’s brother, Steven Tadlock, a US Navy veteran and major small business investor and supporter who passed away June 2019. The fund made its first investments in 50 veterans who are running employer-based small businesses. Founders First is an organization of diverse business leaders and our mission is to help diverse-led companies grow through access to capital, curriculum and connections.
As a youth, Stephen dealt with the frustration, feelings of hopefulness, and the stress of serious illness watching his father’s untimely demise. Stephen’s father was a Air Force war veteran suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) turned to alcohol to numb the pain. Alcoholism, a disease that runs prevalent in his family, led to his father developing Cirrhosis of the Liver and later succumbing to the dreadful disease. His father’s sister became his full-time caregiver. Stephen watched as his Aunt made huge sacrifices to care for his father and try to comfort him in his last moments. The event was traumatic on everyone involved and took a huge toll on the family. His family didn’t understand the Hospice benefit and was not aware of it. This assistance would have made a world of difference to his family and his father and could have possible saved or extended his life.
Stephen would later join the military himself and serve in the US Army as a Combat Medic during Operation Desert Storm in Afghanistan. Again, Stephen would experience death first hand. Never had he seen so many grown men cry before. He would later experience more friends and family succumb to serious illnesses without the assistance needed to provide for a smooth transition for these special individuals.
About White Orchid Hospice
White Orchid Hospice’s award winning team of professionals provides specialized palliative and end of life comfort care to patients and families in need throughout the Greater Houston and Corpus Christi Metropolitan Areas.
About Stephen Levi Carter, MBA
Stephen Levi Carter, MBA is a serial entrepreneur and motivational speaker based in Houston, Texas. Stephen Levi Carter, MBA has over two decades of experience in managerial and executive-level positions for a variety of industries, including medical insurance and the oil and gas industry. Stephen co-founded Sterling Staffing Solutions in 2011 with his twin brother Dr. Sterling L. Carter, which has grown into a multimillion-dollar company that specializes in providing medical staffing services to home health agencies, hospices, hospitals, and rehab facilities. They collectively founded and operated several companies including Sterling Physical Therapy & Wellness, White Orchid Hospice, HomeHealthProapp.com and MyMedCred.com. The twin entrepreneurs have released an Amazon best selling book entitled “Double Your Success” on the prestigious ForbesBooks publishing imprint under media giant Forbes Magazine. For more information, visit TheCarterBrothers.com or Stephenlevicarter.com.
