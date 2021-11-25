The Carter Brothers are Awarded with the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award
The Carter Brothers, Dr. Sterling Carter and Stephen Levi Carter, receive the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award
Dr. Sterling L. Carter and Stephen Levi Carter, MBA were honored with the coveted Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award by President Joe Biden
What we do, we do out of passion and love for our community...never expecting any form of recognition in return.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, November 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the past year and a half, the nation has faced incredulous hurdles, battles, division, and unrest. However, certain civilians within the communities of our nation have risen above the call of duty to display exemplary character and unparalleled leadership to make their communities a better place. The Presidential Lifetime Achievement Awards exist to recognize those individuals for their commitment to cultivating lasting change.
— Dr. Sterling Carter
Dr. Sterling L. Carter and Stephen Levi Carter, MBA, fondly known as "The Carter Brothers" were honored to receive the coveted Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award by President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris. The Carter Brothers are known throughout the nation for their philanthropic efforts and commitment to community. Both believe wholeheartedly in "To whom much is given, much will be required" (Luke 12:48). Their mission is to make an impact in their community and serve as a becaon of light for the downtrodden and overlooked.
Dr. Sterling Carter stated "What we do, we do out of passion and love for our community...never expecting any form of recognition in return. It is our sincere hope that we touch someone in a way that changes their lives for the better". Stephen Levi Carter adds "we came from humble beginnings, but we were blessed with a loving mother and father figures that would not allow us to be led astray. Knowing how much that love and support meant to our upbringing, we want to make the same impact on our country's youth."
About The Presidential Lifetime Achievement Awards
The Presidential Lifetime Achievement Awards are an annual event held to honor those in our nation who exhibit outstanding character, worth ethic, and dedication to their communities. The Presidential Lifetime Achievement Awards has rapidly become recognized as an immense honor and highly anticipated annual event. In 2003, the President’s Council on Service and Civic Participation founded the President’s Volunteer Service Award to honor outstanding citizens giving their time to volunteering and helping their communities.
About Dr. Sterling L. Carter and Stephen Levi Carter, MBA
Dr. Sterling Carter and Stephen Levi Carter, MBA are twin entrepreneurs and motivational speakers based in Houston, Texas. Dr. Sterling Carter is a clinical expert with over 20 years of experience as a physical therapist. Stephen Levi Carter, MBA has over two decades of experience in managerial and executive-level positions for a variety of industries, including medical insurance and the oil and gas industry. The brothers founded Sterling Staffing Solutions in 2011, which has grown into a multimillion-dollar company that specializes in providing medical staffing services to home health agencies, hospices, hospitals, and rehab facilities. They collectively founded and operated several companies including Sterling Physical Therapy & Wellness, White Orchid Hospice and MyMedCred.com. The twin entrepreneurs have released an “Amazon Best Seller” book entitled “Double Your Success” on the prestigious ForbesBooks publishing imprint under media giant Forbes Magazine. For more information, visit TheCarterBrothers.com.
Shaina Pyrtle
Cartera Health
+1 7133062873
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other