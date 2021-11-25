SellerApp launches its first-ever custom rule feature for Amazon Advertisement while prepping for Q4

Amazon Updates

SellerApp introduces the Custom PPC Rule feature under its Advertising suite to help advanced sellers on Amazon have some control over their ad campaigns.

SINGAPORE, November 25, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- As SellerApp( https://www.sellerapp.com ) prepares for the 2021 Holiday Season, it also launches one of the most user-friendly features in its Amazon automation advertising suite - Custom Rule.Automated rules are a set of actions that sellers can leverage to streamline their Amazon PPC campaigns and meet their target ACoS without complex calculations. Under Custom Rules, users can manually set their bids, change their ad budget and adjust their rules even while the campaign is running. This tool will automatically find customer search terms from automatic campaigns that drive sales and add them to phrase match.The global scenario in the world of digital commerce has drastically changed post-COVID, as consumer spending is on the rise from $2.5 trillion in 2019 to $10 trillion, in 2021. This has resulted in massive online retail spending, especially since Q2 of 2021. Experts predict that the crucial theme this holiday season is going to be Amazon advertising. It is also reported that categories like H&H, Toys, Personal care are soon to witness a great escalation in their sales volume with an over 70% increase in CPC rates. Therefore, to further boost these sales and prevent wasted ad spend, custom rules will definitely play a major role in enhancing the ad ROI for Amazon third-party sellers.Since founding the company in 2017, SellerApp has become one of the fastest-growing data analytics solutions providers in empowering Amazon sellers with the most comprehensive data and automation tools to scale their business. They have also organized and participated in multiple events for the empowerment of sellers.In the month of November, SellerApp was a part of two major events - Sale2Scale with Accrue Me and a webinar on India’s largest cross-border exports summit with Payoneer. The virtual mega summit of Payoneer was a huge success with over 500 Amazon sellers participating in it. There were thought leaders and industry experts around the globe who came together to offer some unmissable sessions on network opportunities, Amazon’s A9 algorithm, wholesale exports, and sourcing.The Sale2Scale event was no less and it was powered by some of the largest investors, acquirers, growth consultants, and business brokers in the Amazon space. This event covered everything an Amazon seller needs to know about marketplace expansion opportunities, strategies on how to operate 8-figure Amazon businesses, secrets to increasing cash flow, and many more.Co-Founder, Dilip Vamanan points out, “We’ve listened carefully to our clients while carrying out extensive surveys and analysis, we have created a very user-friendly custom rule-bidding system for users to leverage on a single interface, at ease. Coming to Holiday Season - Q4 2021, we have huge hopes out of this and we are hosting multiple events in the coming months to empower our sellers and help them bring immense value to their business with accurate data and actionable insights.”About SellerAppSellerApp is the leading one-stop destination for selling on Amazon, comprising 18,000+ global customers worldwide. Founded in 2017 to cater to the SEO and PPC advertising needs of Amazon Sellers, SellerApp today provides a full suite of state-of-the-art business management solutions and powerful intelligent automation resources to help third-party sellers manage their Amazon Business.

