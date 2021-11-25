LETTER FROM IMPERIAL DUKE PRESIDENT ĐÀO MINH QUÂN FOR THANKSGIVING DAY
REPUBLIC OF VIETNAM
THE PROVISIONAL NATIONAL GOVERNMENT OF VIETNAM
REGAINING ANCESTRAL LANDS – TO END POPULACE SUFFERING
Dated: 25.11.2021
Dear Friends!
My name is Dao Minh Quan, President of the Republic of Vietnam.
Today is Thanksgiving Day 11.25.2021, also the third anniversary, I was sworn in as President of the Republic of Vietnam on 11/11/2018. With all sincerity and respect, I would like to send you my respectful greetings and best wishes for health and happiness to everyone. May God bless and give peace to all of us.
Based on the decision of the International Environmental Court on April 14th, 2021, in addition to the position of President of the Republic of Vietnam, I was invited to lead the International Environmental Marshals. Difficulties or dangers are not my concern, but my main concern is the cooperation, sharing and support of the US Government and the US people, especially young people who have a love for their fellow human beings, awareness, courage and bravery. I’m sure: We can work together to help people all over the world, eradicating the disasters and crimes committed by the communists in Vietnam as well as in the world.
As you all know and affirm to us: We believe in God and the United States of America is a democratic, theistic, and the most powerful country in the world. She needs to support the Provisional National Government of Vietnam, the 3rd Republic of Vietnam. She needs to prove and make it clear to the world and humanity that: She is always a worthy elder country. She did not abandon those who had been Her allies. She always believes and determines that:
The light of justice will repel the darkness of evil
Love and morality certainly triumph over cruelty and deceit
Nationalism will surely defeat the evil communist power.
On this occasion, I would also like to express my gratitude and wishes to all dear Vietnamese, Officials, Generals, Government Delegates, 1st National Assembly Deputies, and Fellow Members at home and abroad for abundant health, happiness and reunion in the family home, and filled with God's grace.
We, the Provisional National Government of Vietnam - the Third Republic and the people of Vietnam, are extremely grateful for the kindness of the Government and people of the United States of America for helping and supporting us to establish the Provisional National Government of Vietnam more than 30 years, openly present and active in this great free land of the United States. I am sure, with your support, we will work together to end the communist regime in Vietnam and around the world.
At the same time, we are always grateful to the Governments and people of the Free countries for taking care of Vietnamese refugees with open arms and treating us as your own relatives.
We are always grateful to the countries that shared our loss, helped us to raise our children and grandchildren and lived a peaceful and respectful life, since the date of emigration and separation on April 30th, 1975.
We would also like to thank the Vietnamese compatriots for trusting me to be the President through the referendum system to dissolve the communist regime in Vietnam and confront the Chinese invaders. Until today, we are taking the last steps to regain the ancestral land - ending the sufferings of the people to contribute to building peace, freedom, happiness and prosperity for the country Vietnam and the world.
Finally, once again, I would like to wish the Government and people of the United States, friendly countries and compatriots of Vietnam are always healthy, happy and safe.
May God bless the United States, Vietnam, and all of us today and in the future.
Imperial Duke ĐÀO Minh Quân
President of the Republic of Vietnam
PROVISIONAL NATIONAL GOVERNMENT OF VIETNAM
PROVISIONAL NATIONAL GOVERNMENT OF VIETNAM
