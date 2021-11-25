Early Bird Offer Ending Soon for Border Security Conference 2022

SMi Group reports: Register for Border Security as early bird offer ends soon

LONDON, NON UNITED STATES OR CANADA, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMi Group are delighted to announce their 15th Annual Border Security conference, taking place on 7th – 8th February 2022, London UK. The 2022 conference is set to focus on securing land borders, improving biometric technology, and optimising the airport security experience.

With COVID-19 spreading across the globe, the security and integrity of a nation’s borders has rarely been more important than now. Security protocols have been thrust into the global spotlight as border professionals have had to adapt and change their usual approaches while ensuring that their effectiveness is not compromised; a successful response has frequently hinged on the ability of a nation to prevent infected individuals from entering the country.

Amid this disruption, the problems of migration, cross-border criminality, and smart-borders have become even more critical as rogue elements seek to exploit the situation. These issues need to be addressed urgently by the international community.

The conference themes for 2022 will be:

• COVID-19 and ensuring a safe, hygienic security protocols

• Migration and the effects of COVID-19 on legal and illegal movement

• “Smart Border” systems, including the EES and biometric scanners

• Airport-specific security protocols

• Automation, AI and Big Data: feasibility and uses at the border

Attending this conference will give the attendees the opportunity to:

• Engage with a dynamic audience of border force officers, government officials, airport security managers and industry specialists on crucial topics such as biometrics, smart borders, migration, and cross-border crime

• Exclusive Host Nation presentations from the UK Government, Heathrow and AGS Airports

• Dedicated sessions on COVID-19 response from border officials from around the globe

• New speakers from the US, Estonia, the European Commission, and more

Border Security 2022 is the perfect occasion to learn from and network with the most informed and renowned experts in the field of border protection.

Tune into the two-day conference and benefit from insights delivered by first-class professionals, scientists, border force officers, and industry figures.

