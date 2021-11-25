BullPerks Token $BLP Is Now Listed On MEXC Exchange

The BullPerks token was listed on MEXC Global, a famous centralized crypto exchange.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading crypto trading platform MEXC Global lists BullPerks token ($BLP) on their exchange, generating rising interest and enhancing the stable market value of this new decentralized VC and multichain launchpad.

Since closing its private funding round in June of 2021, BullPerks, a decentralized VC and launchpad, has seen a steady growth of its native token $BLP. With 300,000,000 tokens currently in circulation and after a successful token burn, the value of BLP is expected to reach an all-time high, even amongst the dynamic tides of the digital asset market.

The potentiality of these exponential successes is compounded by the news that the $BLP token was listed on MEXC Global, a centralized crypto exchange. BullPerks tokens are now available to trade on the MEXC platform.

As explosive and unpredictable as the world of cryptocurrency is, BullPerks is setting an exciting pace for the future of this technology, seeing promising increases in the number of users, followers, and record-high returns from crypto projects launched on BullStarter. With support from MEXC, as well as continuing to gain popularity on the market, BullPerks is becoming an increasingly attractive option for investors.

ABOUT MEXC GLOBAL

The first user-friendly cryptocurrency service provider, MEXC Global was founded in 2018 by some of the most revered pioneering minds of financial and blockchain technology. The goal was to create a high-performance and mega transaction matching technology that allowed collecting real-time data for cryptocurrency pricing. At an outstanding 1.6 million transactions per second and with 6+ million users in over 70 countries worldwide, MEXC is changing the way the digital asset community shares and processes information.

BullPerks is thrilled to be featured on the MEXC Exchange and is looking forward to furthering $BLP’s rising potential within the evolving and fast-growing cryptocurrency markets.