Harmony Slater of Finding Harmony Coaching to be Featured on Close Up Radio

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, November 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yoga is not simply exotic stretching. It is a lifestyle discipline that integrates new healthy habits consistently over time which effect how we think, feel, and respond to our environment.

Harmony Slater is a certified Ashtanga yoga teacher, Life-Wellness coach, and founder of Finding Harmony Coaching. Harmony combines yoga with health and life coaching so clients can experience a more powerful life transformation.

“It’s important to create that beautiful space where you're able to nourish your mind, your body, and your spirit, and yet, not become rigid in your approach,” says Harmony. “Stay flexible, open, and curious, otherwise there's no joy. And joy is one of the most essential components of wellness.”

Harmony began practicing yoga 25 years ago, long before it was popular. She says it helped her through adversity, including recovery from an eating disorder, and a deep sense of self-loathing and unworthiness.

Five years after she started practicing, with two degrees in Philosophy and Religious Studies, Harmony moved to India and later Thailand to work at a yoga retreat center.

“Yoga is a powerful technology for health transformation. When you have a coach directly supporting you along the way, it becomes even more so,” says Harmony. “I want others to be able to access their full capacity to thrive, to experience energy and enthusiasm for this precious life they’ve been given, through this unique combination. It's just so inspiring to see how it changes people's attitudes, habits, and beliefs about what's possible.”

Through physical postures, meditation, deep breathing exercises, and personal coaching, Harmony’s clients become aware of their habitual tendency to slip into negative thinking. This process of connecting more deeply to ourselves in mind, body, and spirit automatically begins to shift our behaviors to move us toward higher dimensions of wellness.

“I found that people were getting stuck in the physical exercise, but the real power of yoga comes from the breathing,” says Harmony.

These days, we're more connected than ever online, through social media, but we’re incredibly disconnected from ourselves. It's so easy to get so caught up in everyday life that you lose sight of the fundamentals, like how to focus the mind through breath-awareness and self-reflection, and to make time for a daily self-care routine.

“When you develop awareness around how much harm you're doing to yourself on a daily basis, you will automatically want to change,” says Harmony. “Without the awareness, nothing changes. When you become present to what you are experiencing within each thought that drives your behavior, there’s an opportunity to develop empathy and compassion for yourself, which naturally extends outward, improving your relationships. Your whole life begins to transform.”

Close Up Radio will feature Harmony Slater in an interview with Jim Masters on November 29th at 3pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.harmonyslater.com