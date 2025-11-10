Nonprofit Leadership Strategist and Board Alignment Coach Dr. Liz Fussell Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

PORT ALLEN, LA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Liz Fussell, a leader in nonprofit and education operations, is setting a new standard for student success, workforce development, and nonprofit turnarounds. With decades of experience in higher education innovation and organizational leadership, Dr. Fussell shares a compelling philosophy: Storytelling and inclusive engagement are key to progress, trust, and meaningful change in both education and the nonprofit sector.

Dr. Fussell’s approach to leadership is rooted in a broad foundation, making educational leadership accessible for educators seeking growth beyond the classroom. “Stepping into leadership means not only administration but guiding teams, mentoring, and connecting through shared vision,” Dr. Fussell explains. “Storytelling frames our experiences, allowing us to connect deeply and see the whole picture—all crucial for leading organizations through periods of change.”

Throughout her career, Dr. Fussell has leveraged the power of narrative to foster understanding, shift perspectives, and strengthen relationships. She recalls her pioneering work at The University of Tennessee, where she founded a post-secondary program for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities. “We built confidence step by step, not only for students but for their families and mentors. Stories of progress—like a disabled student with a disability navigating the campus independently—build trust and inspire belief in what’s possible.”

Dr. Fussell’s personal journey began early, influenced by her brother and other family members with disabilities. These formative experiences exposed the critical differences that opportunity, information, and inclusion provide. “I saw firsthand how being hidden or denied experiences limits growth for people living with disabilities,” she reflects. “When families and organizations are equipped with the right knowledge, everyone flourishes.”

Her expertise extends beyond direct services to organizational leadership and board development. Dr. Fussell highlights the importance of trust, open communication, and transparent decision-making between nonprofit leaders and boards. “Support systems, much like the braces under Louisiana’s ancient oaks, are essential,” she says. “Leaders must build strong foundations, seek input, and adapt together.”

Dr. Fussell emphasizes that nonprofit executives and their boards must not work in isolation. “The biggest mistake a leader can make is trying to be a one-person show. You must share your vision, mentor others, and invite staff to shape the organization’s mission together. That’s how you create lasting change and staff investment. Trust is fragile. It only takes one negative word to damage it. Leaders must be transparent about expectations and outcomes, teaching teams to communicate openly and return for guidance if challenges arise. If you want a red wagon, don’t wait until delivery to specify the color.”

A hallmark of Dr. Fussell’s work is her commitment to ensuring everyone has a role. “Team members who are overlooked always have something valuable to offer. Sometimes their perspective is exactly what’s needed to solve a problem,” she notes.

Dr. Fussell’s leadership philosophy is resonating with nonprofit organizations and educational institutions nationwide. She specializes in helping nonprofits through difficult transitions, guiding boards and executives to make thoughtful decisions, particularly during periods of service reconfiguration or expansion. Her process involves engaging diverse viewpoints, considering alternatives while maintaining a calm, transparent dialogue throughout.

Her ideal clients are nonprofit leaders and board members eager for organizational growth and improvement. She is dedicated to helping organizations realize their mission and achieve measurable success in student outcomes, workforce readiness, and community inclusion.

“Nonprofits draw people who believe in the mission. My work is about equipping them to bring their best ideas forward and confidently meet today’s challenges,” Dr. Fussell shares.

For organizations seeking guidance through periods of change, Dr. Fussell offers consulting, mentorship, and training - helping leaders articulate their vision, build resilient teams, and navigate the complexities of modern nonprofit and educational environments.

About Dr. Liz Fussell:

Dr. Liz Fussell is a nonprofit and education operations executive with expertise in nonprofit turnarounds, higher education innovation, student success, and workforce development. Drawing on decades of experience, Dr. Fussell is committed to inclusive leadership, strategic storytelling, and building trust at every organizational level.

Close Up Radio recently featured Dr. Liz Fussell in an interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday November 4th at 11am EST

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-nonprofit-leadership-strategist/id1785721253?i=1000735387333

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-nonprofit-leadership-305157868/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/6ogzMhMGi1RZp9jtMiqTOt

For more information about Dr. Liz Fussell, please visit https://www.lizfussell.com/

