Holistic Healer Michelle Moore of Brain 2 Heart Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

BUCKEYE, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chronic neck pain, severe allergies, and unresolved grief: for years, these were daily realities for Michelle Moore of Brain 2 Heart. Today, Moore is sharing her personal journey and the success of her innovative energy healing practice, which is helping clients overcome physical and emotional challenges when conventional medical approaches have fallen short.

After developing herniated discs in her neck, Moore, who previously shied away from medication, found herself relying on ibuprofen and prescription muscle relaxers to manage her pain. Despite regular visits to three different massage therapists, relief was fleeting. Surgeons advised that spinal surgery was inevitable, but Moore was determined to find another path. “I spoke to so many people who’d had neck surgeries and often ended up with more problems,” Moore recalls. “It just didn’t feel like the right answer for me.”

The physical limitations affected all aspects of Moore’s life. “Even something as simple as carrying a gallon of milk could put my neck out. I couldn’t work out, and basic daily tasks would cause pain.” Simultaneously, Moore was navigating emotional upheaval, including a divorce and the aftermath of her mother’s surgery, which triggered childhood traumas she had not previously addressed.

Moore’s breakthrough came when a therapist recommended an intuitive energy worker. After a few sessions, Moore was introduced to “The Emotion Code,” a method for identifying and releasing trapped emotions that may be affecting physical health. At the same time, Moore began addressing longstanding allergies that had required a rotating regimen of Claritin, Allegra, Zyrtec, inhalers, and even prednisone. With the help of energy healing, she reports, “I have zero allergies now. I don’t take any allergy medications or inhalers—nothing. It’s gone.”

This personal healing journey inspired Moore to study and become certified in several energy modalities, including the Emotion Code, Body Code, and Belief Code systems. She has also learned and adapted techniques from other modalities such as the Lifeline Technique and tapping exercises, tailoring her approach to each client’s needs.

At Brain 2 Heart, Moore works with clients both via phone and Zoom, supporting those who have never tried energy work as well as those experienced in alternative therapies. Sessions are available in 25- or 45-minute increments, allowing time for deep exploration of physical pain, allergies, emotional trauma, and limiting belief systems. She may address tears in the energy field, check for body imbalances, clear meridians, reset energy systems, and more—always guided by what her client’s body indicates is needed.

Moore’s approach is personalized and comprehensive. “It’s not just about clearing trapped emotions,” she explains. “We also look at inherited patterns, idea allergies, beliefs around aging or retirement, and parts of ourselves that are stuck in the past. The body communicates with us through aches, pains, and recurring issues. My role is to help interpret those messages and release the blockages behind them.”

The results speak for themselves. Moore’s clients have found relief from chronic knee and hip pain, avoided invasive surgeries, and overcome symptoms that previously resisted medical interventions. One client, referred by a naturopath, saw her debilitating knee and hip pain vanish once Moore helped her release inherited beliefs about aging and retirement. Another avoided a planned hysterectomy after ten sessions of energy work resolved her symptoms.

Clients regularly report feeling lighter, more balanced, and no longer burdened by chronic conditions or emotional baggage. “You don’t have to relive your trauma or remember every detail to experience a release,” Moore says. “We just clear it right there.”

Moore’s passion for holistic healing is matched by her commitment to living a balanced life. When not working with clients, she enjoys traveling extensively and continues to expand her knowledge of mind-body techniques. “I love what I do and I don’t plan to retire. For me, it’s about balance and continuing to learn and grow.”

About Brain 2 Heart

Brain 2 Heart by Michelle Moore to provide alternative solutions for pain, allergies, trauma, and emotional wellness. Moore’s services are available worldwide via phone and Zoom, with sessions tailored to each individual’s needs. Through a blend of energy healing modalities—including the Emotion Code, Body Code, Belief Code, and elements of the Lifeline Technique—Moore helps clients release blockages and restore balance.

Close Up Radio recently featured Michelle Moore of Brain 2 Heart in an interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday November 4th at 3pm EST

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-holistic-healer-michelle/id1785721253?i=1000735403615

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-holistic-healer-305171884/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/7fuZtlBr1cUYBfBTm0sVKv

For more information about Michelle Moore and Brain 2 Heart, please visit https://brain2heart.net/

