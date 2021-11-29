Submit Release
Chicago Independent Venue League Statement On Aldermanic Ward Remap, Lincoln Yards Project

Community members and local businesses have largely had their voices ignored. To announce council meetings on the eve of Thanksgiving limits public input on an issue of vital importance.”
— Billy Helmkamp, co-chair Chicago Independent Venue League
CHICAGO, IL, USA, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chicagoans deserve aldermanic wards created to best represent communities and businesses rather than private interests and backroom dealings. The Lincoln Yards project, which is the largest TIF in the history of Chicago, prioritizes developers’ revenue over neighborhoods’ benefit. In the name of transparency and accountability, Lincoln Yards cannot remain in Chicago’s 2nd Ward which has earned the reputation as the city's most gerrymandered ward.

Chicago Independent Venue League was formed in 2018 to fight against Lincoln Yards and its outside interests. We stood up to Live Nation as the multinational conglomerate threatened Chicago’s independent music venues and worked with City Hall to keep tax dollars in Chicago’s communities. While we are recovering from the pandemic shutdown, Live Nation is once again threatening to deliver a crushing blow to the communities in which they have no interest other than financial.

The Chicago City Council will hold meetings on Monday 11/29, Tuesday 11/30, and Wednesday 12/1 to redraw Chicago’s wards. Chicagoans can make their voices heard:

*Submit public comment for Monday’s meeting by emailing Michelle.Evans@cityofchicago.org.

*Sign up to testify during Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday’s meeting by calling (312) 744-6800.

*Use this link to contact your alderman today and let them know that you don’t support putting Lincoln Yards in the 2nd Ward.

