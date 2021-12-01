Sun Health Center Now Offering IV Ketamine Therapy

One of the nation’s best is providing outpatient services in brain optimization, and recovery is offering a new, breakthrough therapy service.

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with the Sun Health Center today announced that it is now offering IV Ketamine Therapy.

Alan Parana, Marketing and Design representative, and spokesperson for the Sun Health Center explained that Ketamine has been in use since the 1960s, when it was first synthesized and later prescribed as an anesthetic in surgery during the Vietnam War.

“At Sun Health, we understand how hard it can be, especially if you’re suffering from treatment-resistant depression—which is why ketamine is one of the IV therapies we make available by doctor’s prescription only, following an in-depth psychiatric assessment.”

Symptoms of major depressive and other neurological and mental health disorders, Parana noted, can be excruciating to live with.

Sun Health Center is a leading provider of FDA-approved, intravenous ketamine therapy in greater Boca Raton, including Pompano Beach and Fort Lauderdale. IV Ketamine is a cutting-edge therapy for treatment-resistant depression and other mental health conditions.

“If a Sun Health Center doctor determines ketamine therapy is right for you, the infusions are administered on an outpatient basis at our medical offices,” Parana said.

The Sun Health Center’s therapists are licensed and trained in evidence-based interventions for anxiety, depression, addiction, and other mental health disorders. Evidence-based therapies are those that research has shown to be therapeutically effective, such as cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), which has proven not only easily adaptable for remote settings but also highly effective at treating anxiety, depression, and other conditions.

Regarding how patients rate the Sun Health Center, one patient identified as Pat highly recommends the company.

“I had tried many antidepressants,” Pat revealed before adding, “For various reasons, none of them worked. When I came to Sun Health, I was severely depressed and seriously thinking about ending my life. After just one ketamine infusion, I felt better than I had felt in years.”

About Sun Health Center

Sun Health Centers, headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida, is an outpatient provider of specialized services in brain optimization and recovery. Our nationally renowned neuro, medical and clinical professionals treat men and women from around the country (ages 18 and up) who come to us for help with a wide range of needs in the areas of peak performance and recovery from traumatic injury, addiction, and mental health conditions.

