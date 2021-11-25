The state of Hawaii Department of Transportation hosted the 2021 Protect our Water Virtual Conference

Main, News Posted on Nov 24, 2021 in Highways News

HONOLULU –The State of Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) hosted the 2021 Protect Our Water Conference on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Once again, the annual training was held virtually where participants could interact with speakers and vendors alike.

Over 450 attendees took part in the virtual conference. HDOT employees, contractors, subcontractors, consultants, other MS4 permittees, vendors, and state and federal agencies discussed best management practices concerning construction storm water. Sessions included regulatory updates, the protection of water quality through construction management, and updated information on manuals, inspections, and enforcement.

For images of the 2021 Protect our water virtual conference, click here.

For more information on the 2021 Protect Our Water Virtual Conference please visit https://protectourwater2021.vfairs.com/.

About Storm Water Management Program

The State of Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) has storm water management programs for the Highways, Airports, and Harbors Divisions. The goal of these programs is to comply with storm water regulations. The construction program of HDOT aims to reduce the discharge of pollutants from both private and public construction projects within HDOT’s jurisdiction. For more information, visit http://hidot.hawaii.gov/stormwater.

###