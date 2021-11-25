Nanobag 5.0 launching on Indiegogo - The ultimate ultralight bag

Following the success Nanobag 5.0 on Kickstarter, the Tiptop Things team is launching their campaign on Indiegogo Indemand.

We believe that the Nanobag is the lightest, strongest and most practical shopping bag on the market” — Rune Kippervik

HONG KONG, November 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the success Nanobag 5.0 on Kickstarter, the Tiptop Things team is launching their campaign on Indiegogo Indemand. On Kickstarter, the campaign blew past their funding goal in just one hour and raised US$241.848 from more than 5558 backers.

Do away with single use plastic bags forever and do it with the ultimate ultralight bags. Designed to be the most practical reusable bags, the Nanobag 5.0 is ultra-light, ultra-strong and ultra-foldable. It’s made with a super-soft and lightweight diamond ripstop polymer that naturally folds down to a size so small that you won’t even notice carrying it. These tiny high-tech bags are convenient to keep in your pocket at all times, are super comfortable to hold, and yet easily carry 66lbs (30kg). There are five different bag styles to choose from for versatility including three sizes of our shoulder bag, a sling and backpack. To keep it fun there are also seven fresh print designs and three solid colors to choose from.

Indiegogo Indemand link: https://igg.me/at/nb50/

Key features:

Five bag styles ranging from 12 liters to 25 liters in size

Seven colorful print designs and three solid colors

Diamond ripstop polymer fabric measuring only 0.002in (0.05 mm)

Carries 66lbs (30 kg)

Padded handles for extra comfort

Packs into small, attached pouch

Weighs from 0.59oz - 0.91oz (17g - 26g)

PFC free water repellent nano coating

Oekotex certification

A tree planted for every bag sold

The Nanobag is an environmentally friendly product that contains less materials than other bags in their category and helps reduce single use plastic bag use. To make it climate positive, one tree will be planted for every bag sold in partnership with Eden Reforestation Project.

About:

Tiptop Things is a crowdfunding company with six successful campaigns delivered, and more than 64.000 successfully shipped pledges to backers all over the world. Their mission is to infuse everyday items with premium quality and cutting-edge technologies, while having a positive impact on our planet in the process.

Contact details:

Rune Kippervik

Creator

rune@nanobag.net

Tiptop Things Ltd.

2301, 23/F., Bayfield Building,

99 Hennessy Road,

Wanchai, Hong Kong

Nanobag 5.0 - Crowdfunding video