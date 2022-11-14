The future of reusable bags

Our goal with the Nanobag is to make the most convenient and most comfortable reusable bags in the world, so that people actually will use them. It needs to be better in every way to what it replaces.” — Rune Kippervik

HONG KONG, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Funded in less than one hour on Kickstarter: Nanobag 6.0 - The future of reusable bags

Following the success of their previous campaigns, the Tiptop Things team has launched Nanobag 6.0. The crowdfunding campaign blew past its funding goal in under one hour, and raised over US$240k from more than 5000 backers in the first two weeks of the 38 day campaign.

These high-tech super-compact creations are the future of reusable bags. Designed to be as practical as possible, they're ultra-light, ultra-strong and ultra-foldable. Made with a super-soft and lightweight diamond ripstop polymer they naturally fold down to a size so small that you won’t even notice carrying them in your pocket. These tiny high-tech bags are convenient to keep with you at all times, are comfortable in use, and they can carry up to 66 lbs (30 kg). To cater to different carrying needs there are six different bag styles including four shoulder bags, a sling and backpack. To keep it fun there are also ten fresh print designs to choose from.

Kickstarter campaign link:

https://kck.st/3SWLZSd

Key features:

-Six bag styles ranging from 12 liters to 25 liters in size

-Ten colorful print designs

-Diamond ripstop polymer fabric measuring only 0.002in (0.05 mm)

-Carries 66lbs (30 kg)

-Padded handles for extra comfort

-Packs into small, attached pouch

-Weighs from 0.68oz - 0.95oz (19g - 27g)

-PFC free water repellent nano coating

-Oekotex certification

-A tree planted for every bag sold

The Nanobag is already an environmentally friendly product that contains less materials than other bags in its category and helps reduce single use plastic bag use. To take further responsibility for the environment and make it a climate positive product we'll plant one tree for every bag sold in partnership with Eden Reforestation Project.

The Kickstarter campaign will run until Fri, December 9 2022 9:00 AM UTC +07:00.

For videos, stills, animated gifs and our logos please visit our electronic press kit:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/16rgP2MoveVcCf7I2s7M92WYhzteXuedZ?usp=share_link

About:

Tiptop Things Ltd is a technology and crowdfunding company with eight successful Kickstarter campaigns, and more than 70.000 successfully shipped pledges to backers all over the world. Their mission is to infuse everyday items with premium quality and cutting-edge technologies, while having a positive impact on our planet in the process.

Contact details:

Rune Kippervik

Creator

rune@nanobag.net

Tiptop Things Ltd.

2301, 23/F., Bayfield Building,

99 Hennessy Road,

Wanchai, Hong Kong

