Today’s action maintains Newsom’s nearly perfect record of clemency recommendation requests. Not counting one request that Newsom withdrew before a ruling, the court has approved 38 of 38 requests he has submitted. That’s better than former Governor Jerry Brown, who had the court without explanation block 10 intended clemency grants.
You just read:
Supreme Court allows Governor to commute third-strike sentence
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.