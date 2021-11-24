Submit Release
News Search

There were 584 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,545 in the last 365 days.

Opinion: Multijurisdictional lawyering in an AI era

(Subscription required) Ongoing angst state-by-state admissions rules for practicing lawyers is a pronounced and seeming unending and rancorous argument. Upon the advent of AI in the legal profession, the multijurisdictional matter is likely to get kicked into an even higher gear.

You just read:

Opinion: Multijurisdictional lawyering in an AI era

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.