HAPPY THANKSGIVING
EINPresswire.com/ -- PROVISIONAL NATIONAL GOVERNMENT OF VIETNAM
THE THIRD REPUBLIC OF VIETNAM
MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS
REGAIN ANCESTRAL LANDS - END POPULACE SUFFERING
PO Box 2807, Anaheim, CA. 92814
HAPPY THANKSGIVING
Dear Officials, Generals, Representatives, Delegates of the First National Assembly, the Members inland and global of The PNGVN - RVN, The Third, and our beloved Citizens and Compatriots worldwide.
Dear comrades, we are fighting for the Nation worldwide, Warriors, Veterans of ARVN, USA and its allies!
On Thanksgiving Day, We would like to send our warmest wishes to all Vietnamese, the American people, the US Government Alliance and the European Union, the ARVN Warriors, the Allies who sacrifice for Vietnam in celebration of this Thanksgiving holiday.
We want to take this opportunity to thank all of our Officials, Generals, Representatives, Delegates of the First National Assembly, and the Compatriots inland and around the world for abundant health, happiness, and success in God’s blessing.
Government and People of PNGVN – 3rd RVN sincerely appreciate all the help and kindness of the US government and American people for years.
From 1965 to 1973, the United States and its allies beared many sacrifices and losses to protect South Vietnam from the invasion of the North Vietnamese Communists in Vietnam. Our IMPERIAL DUKE PRESIDENT and Vietnamese people always honor and remember the merits of the heroes of the United States. He and His colleagues have personally built the Hexagon Monument at Tu Nghia Duong, 10800 Sierra Road, Adelanto, CA. 92301, to engrave the honorable names of 58,721 American heroes, as well as will forever be engraved in our hearts, the Provisional National Government of Vietnam - The Third Republic of Vietnam and the people of Vietnam.
We are deeply grateful to the government of the United States and American people for extending their embrace and for considering the Vietnamese communist refugees in the United States as relatives, sharing losses and nurturing our young generation, helping our people to live a safe and respected life in the United States, for the past 45 years, since the evacuation on April 30, 1975.
We are deeply grateful to the US Government for supporting Vietnamese patriots. Especially We, President of Republic of Vietnam, the Third, Đào Minh Quân, who was the Lieutenant Commander of the Black Tiger Special Forces in Dong Ha Quang Tri in the tactical area I, from 1972 to 1975, and together with the PNGVN during the formation and opening the Third Republic of Vietnam in the United States, according to the strategy of the two Governments of the United States and the Republic of Vietnam, the Third, working together to eliminate the communist regime in Vietnam and the world.
In particular, the United States has supported IMPERIAL DUKE PRESIDENT DAO MINH QUAN and worked together with the PNGVN - 3rd RVN to eliminate the evil communist regime in Vietnam and worldwide. Recently, on April 14, 2021, IMPERIAL DUKE PRESIDENT DAO MINH QUAN won a US$38 trillion lawsuit against China under the decision NO ENC201215 of the International Environmental Court. At the same time, He was invited to be the Leader of International Environmental Marshals, to preside over environmental justice and promote righteousness… all happening in the United States, proves that the first great power America is the most trusted friend for nations Allies and liberal democracies, peace-loving in the world.
In addition, we sincerely appreciate our Officials, Generals, Representatives, Delegates of National Assembly, Colleagues and Members of the PNGVN - 3rd RVN, and all your families, for your support spiritually for the cause of helping the people to save the country, so that you can fulfil the wishes and responsibilities of a Vietnamese citizen, and complete great works such as Volunteers, teammates and colleagues of our beloved IMPERIAL DUKE PRESIDENT DAO MINH QUAN in the world.
Finally, again, We would like to wish You, President Joe Biden and First Lady, Your family, Government and American People, The Third Republic Government and Vietnamese People a Happy Thanksgiving Day with all of God's Blessing for today and the future.
God Bless America!
God bless Vietnam!
Respectfully Yours,
By Order of Imperial Duke DAO MINH QUAN,
President of Republic of Vietnam - The Third
Delegated by COMMANDER POST
Acting, Minister of Foreign Affairs
Lt Gen. Lam Ai Hue
PROVISIONAL NATIONAL GOVERNMENT OF VIETNAM
THE THIRD REPUBLIC OF VIETNAM
MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS
REGAIN ANCESTRAL LANDS - END POPULACE SUFFERING
PO Box 2807, Anaheim, CA. 92814
HAPPY THANKSGIVING
Dear Officials, Generals, Representatives, Delegates of the First National Assembly, the Members inland and global of The PNGVN - RVN, The Third, and our beloved Citizens and Compatriots worldwide.
Dear comrades, we are fighting for the Nation worldwide, Warriors, Veterans of ARVN, USA and its allies!
On Thanksgiving Day, We would like to send our warmest wishes to all Vietnamese, the American people, the US Government Alliance and the European Union, the ARVN Warriors, the Allies who sacrifice for Vietnam in celebration of this Thanksgiving holiday.
We want to take this opportunity to thank all of our Officials, Generals, Representatives, Delegates of the First National Assembly, and the Compatriots inland and around the world for abundant health, happiness, and success in God’s blessing.
Government and People of PNGVN – 3rd RVN sincerely appreciate all the help and kindness of the US government and American people for years.
From 1965 to 1973, the United States and its allies beared many sacrifices and losses to protect South Vietnam from the invasion of the North Vietnamese Communists in Vietnam. Our IMPERIAL DUKE PRESIDENT and Vietnamese people always honor and remember the merits of the heroes of the United States. He and His colleagues have personally built the Hexagon Monument at Tu Nghia Duong, 10800 Sierra Road, Adelanto, CA. 92301, to engrave the honorable names of 58,721 American heroes, as well as will forever be engraved in our hearts, the Provisional National Government of Vietnam - The Third Republic of Vietnam and the people of Vietnam.
We are deeply grateful to the government of the United States and American people for extending their embrace and for considering the Vietnamese communist refugees in the United States as relatives, sharing losses and nurturing our young generation, helping our people to live a safe and respected life in the United States, for the past 45 years, since the evacuation on April 30, 1975.
We are deeply grateful to the US Government for supporting Vietnamese patriots. Especially We, President of Republic of Vietnam, the Third, Đào Minh Quân, who was the Lieutenant Commander of the Black Tiger Special Forces in Dong Ha Quang Tri in the tactical area I, from 1972 to 1975, and together with the PNGVN during the formation and opening the Third Republic of Vietnam in the United States, according to the strategy of the two Governments of the United States and the Republic of Vietnam, the Third, working together to eliminate the communist regime in Vietnam and the world.
In particular, the United States has supported IMPERIAL DUKE PRESIDENT DAO MINH QUAN and worked together with the PNGVN - 3rd RVN to eliminate the evil communist regime in Vietnam and worldwide. Recently, on April 14, 2021, IMPERIAL DUKE PRESIDENT DAO MINH QUAN won a US$38 trillion lawsuit against China under the decision NO ENC201215 of the International Environmental Court. At the same time, He was invited to be the Leader of International Environmental Marshals, to preside over environmental justice and promote righteousness… all happening in the United States, proves that the first great power America is the most trusted friend for nations Allies and liberal democracies, peace-loving in the world.
In addition, we sincerely appreciate our Officials, Generals, Representatives, Delegates of National Assembly, Colleagues and Members of the PNGVN - 3rd RVN, and all your families, for your support spiritually for the cause of helping the people to save the country, so that you can fulfil the wishes and responsibilities of a Vietnamese citizen, and complete great works such as Volunteers, teammates and colleagues of our beloved IMPERIAL DUKE PRESIDENT DAO MINH QUAN in the world.
Finally, again, We would like to wish You, President Joe Biden and First Lady, Your family, Government and American People, The Third Republic Government and Vietnamese People a Happy Thanksgiving Day with all of God's Blessing for today and the future.
God Bless America!
God bless Vietnam!
Respectfully Yours,
By Order of Imperial Duke DAO MINH QUAN,
President of Republic of Vietnam - The Third
Delegated by COMMANDER POST
Acting, Minister of Foreign Affairs
Lt Gen. Lam Ai Hue
PROVISIONAL NATIONAL GOVERNMENT OF VIETNAM
PROVISIONAL NATIONAL GOVERNMENT OF VIETNAM
+1 587-436-9908
diplomatic@cpqgvnlt.com